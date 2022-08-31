Nothing to separate West Ham and Tottenham in London derby

West Ham 1 Tottenham 1

Tomas Soucek's strike saw Tottenham fall behind the early pacesetters as West Ham avoided losing in front of their own fans for a third successive Premier League fixture.

The London Stadium faithful feared the worst in a mostly-tepid London derby when summer signing Thilo Kehrer put through his own goal 11 minutes before half-time.

Soucek's leveller 10 minutes into the second period forced third-place Spurs, who saw an early penalty awarded and then taken away, into accepting a point that left them trailing leaders Arsenal by four points and Manchester City by two but at least Antonio Conte's side remain unbeaten.

West Ham, beaten at home by City and then Brighton, had the consolation of a first home point - and a first home goal - and might have won it late on too.

West Ham began energetically and Hugo Lloris, celebrating a decade in the Tottenham goal, had to scramble to bat away Pablo Fornals' early long-ranger and only just managed to punch away the resulting corner in a pile-up that left West Ham's Kurt Zouma requiring treatment.

Ivan Perisic's 11th-minute cross resulted in referee Peter Bankes pointing to the spot after Harry Kane's header at the back post hit Aaron Cresswell's arm. An extremely lengthy VAR inquest saw Bankes eventually sent to the monitor for the inevitable overturning however.

West Ham were buoyed by that and Declan Rice, playing his 200th Hammers match, forced Lloris into another parry before Yves Bissouma marked his first Spurs start with a booking for tripping Bowen and booting the ball away.

Michail Antonio must have thought he had marked his 200th Premier League game with a cracker when he sent a superb curler beyond Lloris' despairing grasp in the 22nd minute only to see it bounce off the far post.

West Ham were too hurried, leading to hard-won possession quickly squandered, and it cost them in the 34th minute.

A home attack broke down in the Spurs half and suddenly Kane had sent Dejan Kulusevski racing into space on the right.

Kane joined him in the box and squared for Heung-min Son to tap in. Except that he didn't as Kehrer, with no other option, stuck out a boot to put through his own goal.

It was Kane time now and the England captain sent a super first-time pass to send Son away but the out-of-sorts South Korean ended up bobbling the ball back to Fabianski.

There was time before the break for another quality Kane pass and this time it was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent charging forward. The Dane lacked Kulusevski's pace however and was intercepted, painfully, by Rice.

Son saw a first-time effort from Kulusevski's cross deflected wide early in the second period and there was a nervous moment when Kane got in behind Zouma.

Soucek's 55th-minute leveller changed the narrative however. Antonio made it by accepting a throw-in into the box and, with his back to goal, flicking for the on-rushing Czech to take a touch and rifle past Lloris from 10 yards.

It was West Ham's first league goal at home this season and straightaway Rice saw an effort deflected wide off Eric Dier Hammers boss David Moyes decided to unleash new club record signing Lucas Paqueta, who hadn't even had time to train with his new team-mates after finally joining from Lyon.

The Brazil midfielder immediately nipped in to dispossess Davinson Sanchez near the Spurs goal but Antonio's follow-up was a foul and the pressure relieved.

Son saw another effort deflected behind and Soucek was hurt by Sanchez's high-kick from the corner but a much better chance was squandered by Fornals when he blazed over from Vladmir Coufal's pull-back.

Spurs swapped Kulusevski for Richarlison for the final 15 minutes and the ex-Everton man instantly set up Kane for a shot that was blocked.

It looked a case of next goal wins it and Ben Davies sent a low ball invitingly across the West Ham goal before Fabianski dived to keep out Kane's effort from the edge of a crowded box, with Zouma again needing patching up in the aftermath.

Paqueta might have made himself an instant hero when the ball came his way in the box but he left it thinking fellow new boy Emerson would get there instead, and it ended up trickling away.

And when Bowen hooked across the Spurs goal in stoppage-time there were no takers either.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Kehrer 6, Zouma 6, Cresswell 6 (Ogbonna 72, 5); Rice 7, Soucek 7; Bowen 6, Fornals 6 (Emerson 85, 3), Benrahma 5 (Paqueta 67, 6); Antonio 7.

Unused subs: Areola, Randolph, Lanzini, Paqueta, Downes, Cornet, Coventry.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 6; Royal 6, Hojbjerg 6, Bissouma 6, Perisic 6; Kulusevski 7 (Richarlison 76, 4), Kane 8, Son 6.

Unused subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet.

Referee: Peter Bankes 6