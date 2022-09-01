Transfer madness: Chelsea owner Boehly still buying fan favour

1. Chelsea

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Chelsea, who lost at Southampton in midweek and were also beaten 3-0 at Leeds. Add in a red card for manager Thomas Tuchel against Tottenham and Stamford Bridge doesn’t feel like a happy place.

For a club with new owners, desperate to get fans on board, that isn’t ideal. So, don’t rule out deadline day deals to sweeten the pill. Todd Boehly seems a populist who'll do whatever is needed to keep fans happy.

Wesley Fofana is done, but a striker is high on the agenda, too. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a top target but Chelsea have produced rabbits from hats, so anything is possible.

2 Liverpool

Nobody expected Liverpool to be on this list after they declared themselves satisfied with their summer business – and manager Jurgen Klopp scoffed at suggestions that he needed an extra midfielder.

Fast forward a few weeks, however, and everything has changed. Klopp has told journalists he was wrong and they were right (now, there’s a novelty) and suddenly Liverpool are hunting for a midfielder in earnest.

Jude Bellingham is the number one target, but with reports suggesting he cannot arrive until January that doesn’t solve the issue straight away. With Naby Kaita, Curtis Jones and Alex Olxlade-Chamberlain injured it’s a priority.

3 Manchester United

Deadline day may be more about outs than ins. Finding a home for Cristiano Ronaldo is still on the agenda, although the safer bet is that he stays put. They are also willing to get James Garner go (Everton a possibility) and Aaron wan Bissaka (Crystal Palace the obvious option).

As for incomings, Antony is in the bag so the chief of concern is at right-back. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is the top target.

4 Leicester City

The pandemic hit the business of Thai owner King Power and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha hard, and the big spending days look over. Not a player signed so far this window.

After Fofana to Chelsea, though, they will be desperate to at least find some bargains. Brendan Rodgers says he is ready to ‘press the button’ on a couple of moves.

A central defender is vital, with Reims star Wout Faes targeted. There has also been a bid for Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga.

More of a concern for fans is who else may leave. Striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new contract, but midfielder Youri Tielemans is a man in demand. It could be a busy day for the Foxes.

5 Arsenal

Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding window but an extra midfielder may be the final piece in the puzzle.

Tielemans is the man they really want, with rumours of a ‘mystery’ bid having gone in for the Belgian. It may not be that easy, however. Leicester are in danger of alienating fans if they sell again.

Julian Weigl at Benfica and Danilo at Palmeiras are options. A move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also mooted, although less of a priority.

Others still fighting for signings: Bournemouth, who sacked Scott Parker after losing 9-0 to Liverpool, are desperate for late signings. Tottenham can never be ruled out on deadline day with Antonio Conte saying he’d like one or two more. Brighton and Leeds both need a striker and Newcastle still have money to spend.