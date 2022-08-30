Lavia and Armstrong strike as Southampton stun Chelsea

SOUTHAMPTON 2 CHELSEA 1

THE clock is ticking Thomas Tuchel’s hopes of adding to his Chelsea squad and the head coach’s desire to bring in new faces during the next 48 hours will only have been strengthened by a second successive away defeat.

A disjointed display, underlined the problems that have been a feature of the start of the Blues season with failings in front of goal matched by porous defending, Having taken the lead through Raheem Sterling, Tuchel’s side lost their way and Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong completed Southampton’s comeback.

While the home side celebrated a deserved victory, it was clear why Tuchel will be anxious to see his club succeed win the pursuit of Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana and forward target’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

The opening 45 minutes provided the perfect example of the inconsistency that has been an unwanted feature of Chelsea’s season so far.

Having worked their way into the game, Tuchel’s side appeared capable of putting the result beyond doubt before the break as they produced a succession of sweeping moves that repeatedly exposed the Saints defence.

The Blues head coach had opted to paint Sterling with Kai Havertz up front and the speed with which the visitors combined in the final third seemed certain to bring early reward.

Sterling featured prominently, escaping the attention off Mohammed Salisu before wastefully scuffing his shot and allowing Gavin Bazunu the chance to make an easy save. The former Manchester City man was guilty of spurning another opportunity when he broke clear from halfway and, after rejecting the chance to play in Mason Mount, was stopped by an excellent covering tackle by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The forward put those misses behind him though, when he put Chelsea ahead in the 23rd minute. Not for the first time Mount and Havertz combined well on the left before Mount delivered a low cross towards Sterling. Left-back Romain Perraud recovered to intercept but Sterling reacted first to move on to the loose ball and place the ball past Bazunu Chelsea appeared set to take full control of the game but Saints rallied and, to their credit, responded immediately.

It helped their cause that Cesar Azpilicueta needlessly conceded a corner. The Chelsea captain then miscued his attempted clearance towards Lavia, positioned outside the penalty area allowing the young midfielder to strike a powerful drive past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea’s earlier dominance had come to an end and they found themselves trailing at half time when Armstrong added the second in added time. The home side worked the ball across the pitch towards Perraud on the left, stretching the Blues defence. The full-back found Armstrong in space and the forward finished emphatically.

Tuchel responded by introducing Mateo Kovavcic for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a bid to provide his back four with more midfield protection.

Despite the switch, Saints quickly created another clear opportunity that would have seen them extend their lead had Marc Cucurella not managed to block Mohamed Elyounoussi’s header with Mendy reacting well to save the forward’s follow up shot.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 6; Walker-Peters 6, Bella-Kotchap 8, Salisu 8, Perraud 7 (Djenepo 73, 6); Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 8 (Aribo 60, 6); A Armstrong 7 (Lyanco 86, 6), Diallo 6, Elyounoussi 6; Adams 6.

Subs not used: McCarthy, S Armstrong, Mara, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery.

Chelsea (4-4-2): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 5 (Broja 66, 6), Silva 6, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 6; Ziyech 5, Jorginho 6 (Chilwell 66, 6), Loftus-Cheek 5 (Kovacic 46, 6), Mount, 6 Sterling 7, Havertz 6 (Politic 66, 6).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Kovavcic, Broja, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Valer, Ampadu.

Referee: Michael Oliver