Edinson Cavani joins Valencia after leaving Manchester United

Valencia have signed Uruguayan international striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on social media
VALENCIA BOUND: Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has joined La Liga side Valencia. Pic: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 11:39
TJ Galvin

Valencia have signed Uruguayan international striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on social media.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Manchester United following the expiration of his contract this summer.

The forward will be keen to cement his place in the Uruguay squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup, amid strong competition from the likes of Luis Suarez and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Cavani was a firm favourite among the Old Trafford faithful in his first season having arrived late in the transfer window in August 2020.

He scored 17 goals and contributed six assists in 39 appearances in that debut campaign but it was his workrate which most endeared him to the fans.

His second season was affected by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo as well as mounting injuries. He scored just twice last season and made one assist in 20 appearances.

According to Valencia, Cavani has agreed to sign a two-year contract and will lead the line for Italian manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Valencia won the race to sign the veteran against Real Sociedad, who are still in the market looking for a replacement for Swedish forward Alexander Isak who was sold last week to Newcastle for a €70 million transfer fee.

