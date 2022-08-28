Promotion and Cup bid intensifies Waterford's recruitment

Danny Searle has not ruled out emulating his Ross McCormack swoop to accelerate Waterford’s First Division and FAI Cup run-in.

As manager of Aldershot two years ago, Searle enticed the former Scotland international, who’d accumulated transfer fees of £25m, to the national league.

League of Ireland clubs have the option of bolstering their squad up to Thursday night’s UK deadline once the recruits were out of contract at the end of last month’s domestic window.

New Blues owner Andy Pilley promised funds when his takeover deal closed last week and their promotion bid will hinge on navigating two First Division playoff games in October and overcoming the top-flight’s second bottom side. Searle has been working on targets, stressing there’s quality free agents seeking a new challenge.

Waterford are currently third in the table, 12 points off Cork in the automatic promotion berth, and Saturday’s 6-0 wipeout of non-league Malahide United puts them into Tuesday evening’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

“We can sign players from all over the world but they have to be out of contract in the previous window,” explained Searle about the few days consuming the wait until Friday night’s trip to Wexford.

“It’s not ideal because obviously they wouldn’t be playing so there’s going to be an element of getting fit. In the same respect, there are some unbelievable players out there.

“We’re in talks with quite a few. I’m phoning everyone and I don’t care who you are.

“Your last club might have been Juventus, but I’m still going to ask you, do you fancy a little trip to Ireland? Why not because they can only say no.

“Everyone told me that I’d never sign Ross McCormack for Aldershot, but I did. We did it because we asked the question. I’m not saying you’ll see Giorgio Chiellini in our dressing room.

“It’s tough from a commitment perspective, especially for English players, because their window is still open for non-contract players past September 1.

“It’s about us making them understand that this is an opportunity.

“Even with that and the potential success, our season still ends in November. We need to make sure it’s the right person and they are coming for the right reason.

“There’s a few that we’ve spoken to that are looking at us as a long-term stay, as opposed to the end of the season.” Searle has been in direct dialogue with Pilley – along with the colleagues from Fleetwood Town he delegated responsibilities at Waterford to – and feels their experience and knowhow will turbocharge the Waterford ownership era.

Under Pilley’s stewardship, Fleetwood have soared from non-league minnows to become a stable member of English League One.

“It’s been superb what they’ve achieved,” fellow Englishman Searle said.

“Andy and his staff have a huge respect across the whole spectrum in England.

“Every club you take over is a project because you’ve got goals that you want to achieve. He is excited about it and the comments and the conversations that I’ve had with him have been nothing but positive.

“Even when we spoke on the phone on Malahide on Saturday, it was all about how amazed he is about the supporters.

“We hear things like that from the owner and they recognise things like that. That’s only good for the club.”