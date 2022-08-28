Stoke confirm Alex Neil arrival to leave Sunderland ‘extremely disappointed’

Stoke have announced the appointment of Alex Neil as their manager. The 41-year-old quit Sunderland to take over on a three-year contract and watched Stoke’s Championship win over Blackburn from the stands on Saturday.

Neil took over at Sunderland only in February and led them back into the Championship via the play-offs. Sunderland say they offered him an improved deal despite the fact he signed a fresh contract weeks ago.