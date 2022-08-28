Humble Haaland a frightening work in progress

Premier League: Man City 4 Crystal Palace 2

IT took 19 devastating minutes for Erling Haaland to confirm the worst fears of Manchester City’s titles rivals at the Etihad on Saturday; 19 minutes for him to plunder his first hat-trick for the club and 19 minutes which showed that any notion of the 22-year-old taking time to adapt to English football is a forlorn hope.

They were three prodigious examples of the finishing art that brought City back from the brink of disaster - again - and maintained an unbeaten start to their latest Premier League title defence.

The hat-trick also took Haaland on to six goals in his first four league starts for the club, incredible statistics until, as his manager Pep Guardiola did after the game, one compares them with his body of work over the past four seasons in Austrian and German football in which he has averaged pretty much a goal per game.

But perhaps the most frightening aspect of the performance, for those who will not be happy to see City dominate all before them in the coming months, was the fact that Haaland is clearly very much still a work in progress.

In the first half, his teammates laboured to get Haaland involved in the game, until he found himself on the end of a perfect cross, a flowing passing move and a well-timed through ball for his hat-trick.

Yes, of course Haaland has settled in quickly and proved an instant hit with fans and teammates alike, but he and those colleagues are still feeling each other out on the field.

Which begs the question, when they finally do, what will Haaland’s production look like?

“We understand that people doubt sometimes but we know the player he is and what he came from,” said City midfielder Rodri.

“He needs three touches to score a goal, he's an incredible player. I think he still needs to adapt. It is tough in that position because we are used to playing with a false nine that moves a lot and now we have him as a reference who doesn't move too much.

“He needs to adapt. Of course his natural talent makes the difference but he needs to do better at being involved in the game - when to come, when to drop, when to go to the space.

“It's normal, we have just been together for one month and hope in the rest of the season he will improve.

“He is so, so important. In the first half we couldn't have the chances to find him. They defended with nine players and the pitch wasn't very good today but we weren't good but it is normal when you concede two goals and want to hurry up and are not precise. We came down and in the second half we found the spaces.”

Finding those spaces proved the difference after a John Stones own-goal and Joachim Andersen header had handed Palace a shock 2-0 half-time lead - the fourth time in the last six games City have trailed by two goals.

But Bernardo Silva pulled an early second half goal back and Haaland roared, leaving City with a record of won two and drawn two from those four two-goal deficits.

Guardiola wore the look of a content - and relieved - manager after the game and concurred that Haaland's connection with his team will undoubtedly improve although, not unreasonably, the City manager was unable to put a time frame on that process.

"I don’t know, I would love to tell you," he said. "What’s important is he’s a lovely guy, down to earth. He could have come and (struggled) … but it’s completely the opposite, we are completely in love with him.

"It’s not just the goals, its how happy he is. I see his behaviour and his body language. You pay attention to the body language of the players and always his is in the right position.

"It’s so tough for a striker, that’s why I’m impressed. He’s always there, encouraging the players, making incredible effort. He knows it’s coming. He has an incredible sense of that. He could not make a hat-trick against West Ham because I made a sub and took him off.

"But we are here to win the games, not to score two, three goals. Numbers is nice but he is here to help us win. The rest is not important.

"Last season we couldn’t beat Palace but we won the title. This season we beat Palace, will we win the title? We are here to win titles and that helps us, and if you have a player like him – he will help because he has special qualities."

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 5 - Walker 5, Dias 6, Stones 5, Cancelo 6 - De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6 (Gundogan 61, 7), Silva 8 - Mahrez 5 (Alvarez 61, 7), Haaland 9 (Gomez 84), Foden 7.

Substitutes (not used): Ortega, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.

CRYSTAL PALACE (5-4-1): Guaita 7 - Clyne 5 (Olise 74, 5), Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 7 (Richards 57, 5) - Ayew 6 (Mateta 74, 5), Doucoure 6, Schlupp 5, Eze 8 - Edouard 6 (Hughes 67, 5). Substitutes (not used): Johnstone, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Richards, Whitworth, Rodney.

Referee: D England 6 Ends