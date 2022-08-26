Jonathan Afolabi scores first Bohs goal as they see off Lucan

A first goal on his first start from Afolabi helped Bohemians safely through to the third round of the FAI Cup as they eased past Leinster Senior League side Lucan United
ON TARGET: Bohemians' Jonathan Afolabi heads past Imrich Tote of Lucan United to score his side’s 2nd goal of the match. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:50
Paul Buttner

Lucan United 0 Bohemians 2 

A first goal on his first start from Jonathan Afolabi helped Bohemians safely through to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup as they eased past Leinster Senior League side Lucan United far more comfortably than the scoreline suggests at Dalymount Park.

But the evening ended in frustration for the former Ireland underage striker as he limped off early in the second half.

The sides swapped chances in a lively opening, Bohemians James Clarke shooting straight into the arms of Imrich Toth in the Lucan goal before the LSL side had a glorious chance to take a shock lead on four minutes.

Played in by Michael McLoughlin, Joshu Ukek was unfortunate to see his drive come back off a post.

The bulk of the traffic was at the other end, though, as Bohemians dominated possession, Toth making a fine save with his feet to thwart Afolabi before they scored twice inside as many minutes.

Afolabi released Liam Burt straight down the middle for the Scot to show admirable composure and roll the ball past Toth.

Two minutes later Tyreke Wilson’s cross from the left found Afolabi at the back post to head home his debut goal for the club since signing earlier this month.

Afolabi brought a save from Toth early in the second and then injured himself when blazing over the bar on 57 minutes, signalling the end to his night.

His replacement, Ethon Varian was on the pitch just two minutes when Toth deprived him of a third Bohs goal, tipping the striker’s header over the top from a Jamie Mullins corner.

The busy Toth then excelled on the double, first parrying an effort from Varian before diving to his right tip away a header from skipper Ciaran Kelly.

Lucan finished with 10 men when substitute Anthony Mckay was shown a straight red card on 75 minutes for a dreadful challenge on Mullins.

Lucan United: Toth; Connolly, McEvoy, Matthews, Kavanagh; McLoughlin (Bracken, 72), Rafferty (Greene, 56); Seery (Kinsella, 72), Ukek (McKay, 56), Chindea; Mooney (Ellis, 56).

Bohemians: McCracken; Feely, Kerr, Kelly; Clarke (Byrne, 80), O’Sullivan (McManus, 59); Twardek, Coote (Mullins, h-t), Burt (McDaid, 66), Wilson; Afolabi (Varian, 59).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

