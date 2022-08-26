Healy's City due north for 'toughest draw' free of pressure

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup – Friday’s last-16 fixtures:

Friday, August 26 Derry City v Cork City, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7.45pm).

Derry City remain the only LOI side to claim a treble and they meet the finalist they conquered to seal it with the 1991 FAI Cup. It was the opposite in 2005 when City beat Stephen Kenny’s Candystripes at a throbbing Turner’s Cross to wrap up the league title. Colin Healy has a point in declaring this the toughest draw of all for the Rebels, especially the travel element, but the league leaders travelled north under no pressure. Derry’s title tilt, by contrast, tailed off early despite a boosted budget and their fanbase and directors will view the Cup as their route to silverware. Ex-Arsenal trainee Jordan McEneff could make his debut for the hosts having moved from Shelbourne while Healy has a doubt over Cian Murphy, who pulled out in the warm-up of last Friday’s win at Cobh with a calf complaint.

Verdict: Cork.

Galway United v UCD, Eamonn Deacy Park (7.45pm).

Both sides have endured frustrations of late – a blip all but killing off Galway’s promotion hopes and UCD slipping back to the basement of the top-flight – but they’re capable of shining on their day. A contrast of styles is likely, with the direct approach synonymous with Galway certain to be tested by a fledgling Students outfit with the zip and panache to spring defences. Each have lifted the trophy once apiece, Galway’s 1991 triumph coming seven years after the crowning glory of UCD’s history. The quarter-final on offer should ensure a gripping tie in the west. Should Galway, or Cork, progress, their potentially title-deciding meeting on September 16 will be postponed.

Verdict: UCD.

Lucan United v Bohemians, Dalymount Park (7.45pm).

Last year’s runners-up Bohemians have had a testing time of late, both on and off the pitch, due to the passing last week of loyal club activist, Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan. At least last week’s draw at Shelbourne punctuated their losing run but with their top-four ambitions veering well off-target, they cannot contemplate an early Cup exit against the Leinster Senior League underdogs. Former Cork City striker Dave Mooney will lead the Lucan line, fresh from scoring in their 3-0 win over Killester Donnycarney in the last round. Also rattling the net that day with a sumptuous backheel was Harry McEvoy, the highly-rated centre-back currently studying at UCD. They’ve heading to Dalymount to cause a shock.

Verdict: Bohemians.

Wexford v Dundalk, Ferrycarrig Park (7.45pm).

Wexford shared the tag with their south-east rivals Waterford of the scalpers from the last round, bringing Sligo Rovers back down to earth from beating Motherwell in Europe.

Hosting 2020 winners Dundalk won’t daunt Ian Ryan’s side either for, despite being winless in their last First Division matches, they have only lost one of the last five at Ferrycarrig.

Veteran Dinny Corcoran showed he still has the scorer’s instinct by equalising in Sligo and Ian Ryan has other stalwarts in Jack Doherty and his assistant Lorcan Fitzgerald to lean upon too to rattle the cage of the favourites.

Verdict: Dundalk.

Bonagee United v Shelbourne, Dry Arch Park (8pm):

The Ulster Senior League team did well to meet the logistical requirements for hosting and manager John Gibson aims to bely a raft of absentees on holiday by causing Damien Duff’s Reds problems. A 6-0 demolition of Pike Rovers has Shels wary and Duff is vowing to avoid complacency for their long trip to the northwest. “We’ve watched the footage of them and they’re still an unknown quantity,” said Duff. “We’ll treat this the same way as we go into every league game, I’m not one to disrespect opposition. The beauty of the cup is matches like these and we know the expectation is on us and try not to get caught up on the occasion.”

Verdict: Shelbourne.