Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer

Ajax striker Antony is 'determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days' with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer

WANTED: Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United. Pic: Michael Regan/PA

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 08:50
PA Sport

What the papers say

Ajax striker Antony is “determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days” with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window to try to secure the deal, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper adds that the Premier League club have so far had two bids worth £51million and £68m rejected by the Dutch champions. Ajax are understood to be holding out for a package worth up to 100m euros (£84m).

In more Old Trafford gossip, Chelsea may make a move for defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana, the Evening Standard says. The Frenchman has reportedly been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target at Stamford Bridge for some time but the Blues have been met with repeated frustration in their attempts to sign him.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to offload Ainsley Maitland-Niles (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the closing week of the transfer window. According to the newspaper, the Gunners are keen to offload the 24-year-old this summer as he has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

And the Daily Star writes – via Voetbal International – that Erik Ten Hag tried to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey through WhatsApp. The outlet says the 20-year-old Dutch striker rejected the offer to reunite with this former boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta (left) has been targeted by West Ham (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lucas Paqueta: L’Equipe reports – via Metro – that West Ham have had their 50m euros (£42.2m) bid for the 24-year-old Brazil midfielder rejected by Lyon.

Martin Dubravka: The Daily Mail writes that Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle over the signing of the 33-year-old Slovakia goalkeeper.

More in this section

PSV Eindhoven v Rangers - Champions League Qualifying - Play Off - Second Leg - PSV Stadion Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football
Newcastle United v Atalanta - Pre Season Friendly - St. James' Park Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere
Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier 17-year-old Evan Ferguson scores as Brighton progress past Forest Green
gossipPlace: UK
<p>BIG CLASH: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right,  and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup.</p>

Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up