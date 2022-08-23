Fans in revolt but United ship is still afloat

In an ocean of despair, Manchester United have finally spotted a raft to cling to and delivered a victory, and a performance, to keep them afloat just in the nick of time.

Their 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool included everything you need to bolster flagging confidence. Well-taken goals from Jadon Sancho and previously-struggling striker Marcus Rashford, a tight VAR offside decision in their favour and a slice of luck when much-criticised new defender Lisandro Martinez prevented an own goal, almost inadvertently, on his own goal line.

The fact that United also showed a level of energy and willingness to work and press not seen before this season, was perhaps even more important and hinted that their under-performing squad is not as woeful as some have suggested.

The victory may not change everything, it may not change anything - we’ve seen too many faux revivals before. But it challenges the hyperbole of misery and talk of ‘worst of all time’.

United have had some lows since Alex Ferguson left and plenty, too, in the years before he arrived. It’s easy to forget that Old Trafford was not always a Theatre of Dreams, not to the fans who saw them relegated to the old Second Division 50 years ago, or went without a title for so long until Sir Alex became a modern saviour to match Sir Matt.

So, some of the headlines in the build-up to this game against Liverpool, a fixture which stands on its own in a football season regardless of form and league placings, needed to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The idea that this is the worst Manchester United team of all time or that the players on the roster are witless and talentless was risible.

But, nevertheless, the frustration and pain of supporters who have watched such a great club drop from such heady heights to losing 4-0 at Brentford and flustering around in the transfer window for last minute scraps is real.

So, on top of a battle for bragging rights, there was an opportunity for United to either temporarily soften the rhetoric of doom, or risk pushing it to almost unbearable decibel levels. Thankfully for ten Hag, the permanence delivered the former.

In the first half there was encouragement in large doses. Having dropped Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, manager ten Hag made a statement that was designed to draw a line in the sand and move on – and it worked.

With new signing Casemiro in the stands – another beacon of hope for the future - energy levels in his new-look team, which included youngsters Anthony Elanga and Tyrell Malacia, were transformed as United, this time roared on by an enthusiastic Old Trafford despite those pre-match protests, had a poor Liverpool side permanently on the back foot.

Where had this energy and positivity been hiding?

It was no more than they deserved when Jadon Sancho, with a clever finish, minutes after Elanga had missed an open goal, opener the scoring and they could – maybe should – have reached half-time even further ahead.

There was none of the sleepiness or drooping shoulders we saw at Brentford and even Ronaldo, who began the match in the stands with arms folded, looked genuinely excited to see his team go ahead. None of the bad luck either as events went their way.

For ten Hag, the performance was absolutely vital because the anger amongst the fanbase is real and deep.

We’ve seen it before. Remember David Beckham donning a green and yellow scarf in 2010, seemingly in in support of a fan protest against the Glazers.

Remember this fixture being postponed two years ago because of the intensity of anger following the club’s decision to sign up to the European Super League.

But this time it feels more intense, more sustained. That’s why this match against Liverpool meant so much.

A poor performance and a listless defeat would have left newspapers suggesting United had hit rock bottom. As bad as the pre-Ferguson malaise, maybe even as disastrous as unthinkable relegation.

But the second half delivered further hope - symbolised by an outstanding finish from Marcus Rashford who was trusted to play up front alone despite such a poor year of form.

There was panic at the end when Mo Salah found a way through for Liverpool, of course, but holding out for three points was so important.

Nobody is saying this result changes or solves everything. But it certainly buys ten Hag, and the Glazers, a little time to regroup and recover – especially with time still remaining in the transfer window. You suspect it will take an awful lot more than this to win the Stretford End over for good; the club needs a five-year plan, an overhaul, a new impetus - and new owners in a perfect world.

But beating Liverpool always feels good; so that’s a start, and a very welcome one as they prepare for Southampton away on Saturday with matches against Leicester and in-form Arsenal to follow.

We still don’t know where the United ship is heading - but at least it’s afloat