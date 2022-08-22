Casemiro's career in numbers as Real Madrid bid farewell to Man Utd-bound star

Casemiro is set to be announced as a Manchester United player after Real Madrid held a farewell ceremony on Monday morning at their training complex.

Here, we look at the midfielder's career in numbers.

5 - Champions Leagues won with Real, including three in succession from 2016 to 2018. Only former Real great Paco Gento, with six, has won more.

3 - LaLiga titles, in 2016-17, 2019-20 and 2021-22.

18 - trophies won with Real, also including the 2014 Copa del Rey and three wins each in the Spanish and European Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

336 - appearances for Real, over a 10-year period.

31 - goals scored, with seven in his most prolific season in 2020-21 - six in the league plus a Champions League strike against Borussia Monchengladbach.

2 - Casemiro has twice been named in UEFA's Champions League squad of the season, in 2016-17 and again the following year.

3 - the midfielder has helped Brazil win continental titles at three age groups, the South American Under-17 and Under-20 Championship in 2009 and 2011 respectively and the 2019 Copa America. The under-20s also won their World Cup in 2011.

2 - he twice scored for Real against United - the opener in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup, which Real won 2-1, and in a friendly earlier the same summer.

4 - United will be Casemiro's fourth club after Sao Paulo, Real and a season on loan at Porto.

£60m - the up-front fee paid by United, with a further £10m in potential add-ons.