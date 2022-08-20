Demarai Gray saves Everton's (and Frank Lampard's) blushes

Premier League

Everton 1

Nottingham Forest 1

FRANK Lampard’s testing start to the new season continued as he needed an 87th minute equaliser from Demarai Gray to avert disaster against newly-promoted Forest.

The winger scored with an assured finish in the most routine manner, chasing onto a long punt forward from keeper Jordan Pickford and calmly running away from the Forest defence before converting from just inside the area.

It was the first goal scored by an Everton player in three league games this season and put the first point on the board for Lampard’s side.

But Forest would be disappointed at having thrown away the perfect chance to record their first away victory since their 23-year Premier League exile was brought to a close.

Brennan Johnson’s 81st minute goal looked like being enough to secure the victory after Pickford could only push out a long-range shot from Ryan Yates.

Everton’s defence was painfully slow to react and Johnson scored with a confident finish, eight yards out and from a slightly wide angle.

Jubilant Forest fans serenaded Lampard with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and while his team avoided complete disaster, the result was hardly a morale boost for his squad.

Losers of their opening two games to Chelsea and Aston Villa, and in the midst of an underwhelming summer transfer window, Everton were looking to kick start their season against the Premier League newcomers.

With Richarlison sold, and still not replaced, this summer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured, it was an uninspiring Everton forward line that attempted to tackle Steve Cooper’s confident newsboys.

Yet they made a bright enough start, with Anthony Gordon, the subject this week of a £45 million bid from Chelsea, particularly lively.

Dean Henderson was required to save well from a Demarai Gray free-kick flinging himself to the foot of his post to kick away a shot that looked in danger of sneaking in.

But, as the half wore on, a Forest line-up featuring seven new signings in their starting XI, gained a foothold and capitalised on some sloppy Everton play.

Former Liverpool full-back Neco Williams forced Pickford into his first save before James Tarkowski lost the ball cheaply to Orel Mangala who set up Taiwo Awoniyi for an effort which was too close to Pickford.

Tarkowski was also at fault before the interval when his error put his defence under pressure in a move that ended with Mangala shooting straight at Pickford from 18 yards.

Everton, at least, started the second half as they had the first, with Salomon Rondon allowed to swivel and send an 18-yard shot flying just wide of the visitors’ goal.

It was Rondon’s last significant act as Lampard soon rang the changes, replacing him with winger Dwight McNeil and also throwing on Amadou Onana, the midfielder signed for £34 million from Lille this month.

Within minutes, Onana was in the book on his first Goodison appearance after losing the ball to Awoniyi and then, embarrassingly, attempting and failing to rugby tackle him from behind.

Henderson pushed away another Gray free-kick and Onana continued to live dangerously, surviving Forest claims that he should be shown another yellow after fouling Lewis O’Brien.

The Forest keeper continued an excellent afternoon as he dived to keep out a curling attempt from Gordon and the visitors almost capitalised when Yates’ shot took a wicked deflection off Tarkowski, wrong-footing Pickford before the ball bounced harmlessly wide.

EVERTON (3-4-3): Pickford 6; Holgate 6, Coady 6, Tarkowski 5; Patterson 6, Davies 5 (Onana 57, 5), Iwobi 5, Mykolenko 6; Gordon 6, Rondon 6 (McNeil 57, 6), Gray 9.

Subs (not used) Keane, Allan, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Gbamin, Vinagre.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-1-2): Henderson 8; Worrall 7, S Cook 6, McKenna 6; N Williams 7, Mangala 8 (Yates 55, 6), O’Brien 7, Toffolo 7; Lingard 6 (Kouyate 83); Johnson 6, Awoniyi 6 (Gibbs-White 60, 6).

Subs (not used) Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten, Freuler, Dennis.

Referee: A Marriner