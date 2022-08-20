Cork City could clinch promotion against Galway Utd

Cork City could clinch automatic promotion to the Premier Division against title rivals, Galway United.

Last night’s comeback 2-1 derby win at Cobh Ramblers, combined with Galway's latest capitulation at home to Bray Wanderers, extends the lead of the Rebels to seven points.

Colin Healy’s side now require 11 points from the remaining 18 on offer to secure their Premier Division return following two seasons in the second tier.

And, in a twist they’ll appreciate the irony of, the title and promotion could be sealed at the home of their closest rivals Galway on September 16.

Both contenders are involved in FA Cup last-16 ties next Friday but Cork are next of the pair in league action on September 2, capable of swelling their advantage by beating Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

Should City win that and the following week’s assignment at Waterford, they will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park aware they can complete the job on enemy territory.

What Friday’s turnaround at St Colman’s Park always torpedoed was the perception of the trailblazers losing their nerve entering the final lap. No goals were scored and just one point was secured from home games against Treaty United and Waterford in the previous seven days.

Then they fell behind to second-from-bottom Cobh early in the second half.

Thankfully, top scorer Ruairi Keating bagged a brace in the final half hour to redirect their title tilt back on course.

“It was difficult to get back into the game but the players showed brilliant character,” Healy told Cork Red FM after their return to winning ways. “The pitch here isn’t great, not one to play football on, and sometimes you must play to the conditions. There were a lot of balls in the air but we can’t make excuses.

“I knew what I was getting when bringing Ruairi in. He’s quick, very good in the air and he gets goals.

“Cobh put pressure on and we brought on a few defenders in our winning position because we had to see it out.

“Yes, I understand we’re seven points clear but our focus is on Derry City and then Longford Town after that. I want us to win every game we play.”

With only one team guaranteed promotion, those positioned from second to fourth enter the playoff series. Whichever team emerges from that series faces the side sitting second from bottom of the Premier - currently Finn Harps - for a place in the 2023 top-flight kicking off next February.