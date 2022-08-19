Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial 60million euros (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 08:21
Simon Peach

Manchester United are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The fee for Casemiro could rise to 70m euros (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.

Casemiro, centre, has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.

United sit bottom of the Premier League after their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was compounded by last weekend’s 4-0 humbling at Brentford.

The Old Trafford giants have been working frantically to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, having so far only managed to bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez, left, is one of Manchester United’s new additions (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Casemiro – a former team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in Spain – is a five-time Champions League winner with Madrid, who he joined from Sao Paulo in his homeland in 2013.

More irons are in the fire as United look to kickstart their ailing campaign at a time of intense pressure on the Glazer family.

Protests are planned against the owners before and during Monday’s clash with Liverpool and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly declared his interest in buying the club.

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison

