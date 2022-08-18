Nottingham Forest agree £35m fee with Wolves for Morgan Gibbs-White

22-year-old to become Forest’s 16th signing of the summer
Nottingham Forest agree £35m fee with Wolves for Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White (right) and Fulham's Neeskens Kebano during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 15:16
Will Unwin

Nottingham Forest have finally agreed a club-record deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves. The winger will cost £35m plus add-ons and will sign a five-year deal at the City Ground after undergoing a medical on Thursday. Wolves have previously rejected a number of bids for the winger but have accepted the latest offer.

Gibbs-White has been Steve Cooper’s main attacking target all summer and the Forest manager will be relieved to land a player with whom he previously worked at Swansea and with England youth teams.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United, though coincidentally he took the penalty, saved by Brice Samba, that meant Forest reached the playoff final.

Despite his starting Wolves’ first two games of the season, they have allowed the forward to leave for Forest because of his desire to work under Cooper once more, becoming the club’s 16th signing since promotion. It will be the second time the club have broken their transfer record this summer, previously paying £17.5m to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

The arrival of Gibbs-White means Forest are not pursuing a deal for Brighton’s Neal Maupay despite making an offer for the striker last week.

Guardian

More in this section

SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month July 2022 Top-scorer Aidan Keena wins League of Ireland Player of the Month award
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Glazers out? – Takeover talk ramps up at Manchester United
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEICESTER Arsenal’s fast start is no accident: it is a reward for planning and patience
<p>ABUSED: Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min. Pic: Kirsty O’Connor/PA</p>

Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up