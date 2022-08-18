Nottingham Forest agree £35m fee with Wolves for Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have finally agreed a club-record deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves. The winger will cost £35m plus add-ons and will sign a five-year deal at the City Ground after undergoing a medical on Thursday. Wolves have previously rejected a number of bids for the winger but have accepted the latest offer.

Gibbs-White has been Steve Cooper’s main attacking target all summer and the Forest manager will be relieved to land a player with whom he previously worked at Swansea and with England youth teams.