Manchester United weigh up loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

The out-of-favour USA winger, 23, is also a target for Newcastle
Manchester United weigh up loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

ON THE MOVE?: Everton's Alex Iwobi (centre) and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic battle for the ball. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 16:07
Jacob Steinberg and Jamie Jackson 

Manchester United could attempt to bolster their attacking options by trying to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic, who is also the subject of interest from Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle, has failed to establish himself as a regular starter since leaving Borussia Dortmund for £58m three years ago. The USA winger has not been consistent enough, while he has also struggled with a succession of injuries, and he is open to leaving Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

United, who have made a miserable start to life under Erik ten Hag, are offering Pulisic a possible route out of Stamford Bridge. The Old Trafford club are looking at the possibility of taking the 23-year-old on a season-long loan. Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Pulisic, who has two years left on his current deal, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to send him to a rival club on a temporary basis.

Pulisic joining United on a permanent basis could be a more attractive option for Chelsea, who are in the middle of rebuilding their attack. Thomas Tuchel has already sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Internazionale on loan. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech also want to leave Chelsea, who are trying to sign the Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

Tuchel, who has already signed the England winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, was frustrated with his attack’s lack of ruthlessness last season. Pulisic, who has come off the bench in Chelsea’s first two games this season, managed eight goals in all competitions last season. He was guilty of some wasteful finishing when Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Liverpool in May.

However United are desperate for attacking reinforcements following their humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to leave, Anthony Martial is injured and Marcus Rashford, who is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, is out of form. United abandoned a move for the Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic last week.

Ten Hag is also trying to strengthen in midfield, but United’s move for Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collapsing. Real Madrid’s Casemiro has emerged an alternative to Rabiot.

United have spent much of the summer chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is also a target for Chelsea. However De Jong remains determined not to leave Barca. United have not abandoned their pursuit of the Netherlands midfielder, but they accept the chances of signing him are low and they are exploring alternative options.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing the highly-rated Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei for £12m plus £4m in add-ons. The 19-year-old is set to have a medical on Thursday.

The club are also prepared to let their 23-year-old centre-back Trevoh Chalobah leave on loan. Tuchel wants to sign another defender before the window shuts, with Leicester’s Wesley Fofana his top target, and Chalobah could find his opportunities limited this season.

Guardian

More in this section

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium West Ham wrap up Thilo Kehrer signing from Paris St Germain
Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers - Carabao Cup - First Round - The Valley Irish teenager Sinclair Armstrong edging closer to QPR start
Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted for UEFA awards (Joe Giddens/PA)

England pair Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead shortlisted for UEFA awards

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up