All the Premier League plotlines covered in another Bridge battle

When the dust finally settled on “Battle of the Bridge Part Two – Antonio's Return”, the press room at Stamford Bridge brought differing reactions, some recriminations and the possible repercussions for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, who both received red cards on the final whistle of a bristling and brilliant game of football.

Six years on from the infamous night in May 2016 when Chelsea ended Tottenham's title hopes in a tempestuous 2-2 draw, we had similar scenes at Stamford Bridge as Spurs came back twice to snatch a point and prove they are made of the right stuff.

It was rip-roaring stuff from start to finish on a roasting hot afternoon in West London, a full-blooded derby complete with controversy, two touchline bust-ups, an equaliser from Harry Kane six minutes into stoppage time and a rash of cards, including yellows and reds for the managers, who had to be pulled apart after the final whistle.

Conte had offered his hand to Tuchel, the German would not let go, the two men grappled and had to be separated before referee Anthony Taylor showed them both red cards.

Remarkably, neither man expressed any animosity to each other in their press conferences, with Tuchel reserving his ire for the referee, whom many Chelsea fans feel has 'previous' with their side, and have been vocal in their protestations that he should no longer be able to referee Chelsea's games.

Tuchel seemed to agree, though he was also angered by the failure of the Video Assistant Referee to spot infringements that could have led to both of Tottenham's goals being ruled out and a potential red card when Christian Romero appeared to pull Marc Cucurella's hair at a corner, shortly before Kane's late, late show.

When asked about supporters' calls for Taylor to be taken off Chelsea matches, Tuchel said: “Maybe it would be better. I cannot understand why players can pull another player's hair and stay on the pitch. I have no words for it. If he didn't see it, I don't blame him. But we have VAR. How can it not be a free-kick and a red card? Then for the goal, Richarlison was offside too.”

He clearly understands the thoughts of Chelsea's fans, and revealed that his players share them. “Yes, the fans and the whole dressing room thinks the same. I cannot understand his decisions. I am curious about the explanations. Both goals should not have stood. We were brilliant and deserved to win.”

But he also maintained that his altercations with Conte, after each of Tottenham's equalisers, were nothing of consequence, and even that he enjoyed them. “No one got injured, it's no big deal. This is Premier League football, we were both fighting for our teams. I enjoyed it and I think he enjoyed it too,” he added with a smile.

Conte managed a smile too, when asked about it. “Next time we will pay more attention, not shake hands, and stay on our benches.”

He was only half-joking.

“This can happen when the passion is high, what this game means for both clubs. It is very intense, it is never easy here and they are a very good team. I have to be honest, Chelsea were better than us, we can do better, but we scored twice and got a point.

“We showed character and personality. My players wanted to stay in the game to the end, and I like that. I entrust my personality into my players.

“You need to have good blood in your veins to fight for something. Passion is very important, in every job. You have to love your work and show your passion, and the fans see this.”

It was never less than gripping stuff, as we should have expected from these two combative coaches and their teams.

Kalidou Koulibaly, on his home debut, had given Chelsea a spectacular and deserved lead in the 19th minute when he volleyed home a corner from fellow new boy Cucurella, and the Blues looked well in control for the remainder of the first half.

But after the break, with the hot sun receding and Spurs no doubt reeling from a half-time rollocking from Conte, came back strongly.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg equalised in controversial circumstances, with Chelsea complaining justifiably that Kai Havertz had been fouled in the build-up. Taylor waved play on, and Tottenham's counter-attack ended with the Dane rifling a low shot past Edouard Mendy from 20 yards.

Reece James restored Chelsea's lead with 13 minutes remaining with a smart finish from Raheem Sterling's pass, but Spurs were not done. Kane and Havertz both missed sitters before the game moved into seven minutes of stoppage time after the earlier disruptions.

With time ticking away, and pressure mounting on the Chelsea goal, Spurs won a corner on the right, Ivan Perisic swung the ball in and Kane rose highest to glance a header into the back of the net.”

Bedlam ensued, and both managers are likely to serve touchline bans, which means Tuchel will not be able to lead his team out at Elland Road next week. “So I cannot go to Leeds, but the referee can whistle the next game?” he asked incredulously.

“I will probably be punished for my sentences.”

CHELSEA 4-3-3: Mendy 7; James 8, Thiago Silva 7, Koulibaly 7, Cucurella 8; Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6 (Azpilicueta 72), Kante 6 (Gallagher 84); Mount 7, Havertz 6 (Broja 88), Sterling 6 (Pulisic 84).

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 8, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 7 (Lucas Moura 82), Hjobjerg 7, Bentancur 7 (Bissouma 78), Sessegnon 6 (Richarlison 57); Kulusevski 6, Kane 7, Son 6 (Perisic 78).

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6.