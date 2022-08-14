Bedlam at the Bridge tips managers over the edge

It was rip-roaring stuff from start to finish on a roasting hot afternoon in West London 
Tottenham's Harry Kane, top, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:50
Gerry Cox

Chelsea 2 (Koulibaly 19, James 77) Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Hojbjerg 68, Kane 90+6) 

SIX YEARS on from the infamous Battle of the Bridge, when Chelsea ended Tottenham's title hopes in a tempestuous 2-2 draw, we had similar scenes at Stamford Bridge as Spurs came back twice to snatch a point and prove they are made of the right stuff.

It was rip-roaring stuff from start to finish on a roasting hot afternoon in West London, a full-blooded derby complete with controversy, touchline bust-ups, an equaliser from Harry Kane six minutes into stoppage time and a rash of cards, including red cards for the managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, who had to be pulled apart after the final whistle.

Bad blood had been brewing throughout, and both managers had received yellow cards half-an-hour earlier when Chelsea's bench protested as Pierre Emile Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first equaliser.

On the final whistle, as Conte offered his hand to Tuchel, the German would not let go, the two men grappled and had to be separated before referee Anthony Taylor showed them both red cards.

It was never less than gripping stuff, as we should have expected from these two combative coaches and their teams.

Conte had said before kickoff that this fixture would represent a test of just how far Tottenham have improved since last season, and on that count they showed a new resilience and character to come back twice when they looked beaten.

Kalidou Koulibaly, on his home debut, had given Chelsea a spectacular and deserved lead in the 19th minute when he volleyed home a corner from fellow new boy Marc Cucurella, and the Blues looked well in control for the remainder of the first half.

But after the break, with the brutal sun receding and Spurs no doubt reeling from a half-time rollocking from Conte, came back strongly.

Hojbjerg equalised in controversial circumstances, with Chelsea complaining justifiably that Kai Havertz had been fouled in the build-up. Taylor waved play on, and Tottenham's counter-attack ended with Hojbjerg rifling a low shot past Edouard Mendy from 20 yards.

Reece James restored Chelsea's lead with 13 minutes remaining with a smart finish from Raheem Sterling's pass, but Spurs were not done. Kane and Havertz both missed sitters before the game moved into seven minutes of stoppage time after the earlier disruption.

With time ticking away, and pressure mounting on the Chelsea goal, Spurs won a corner on the right, Ivan Perisic swung the ball in and Kane rose highest to glance a header into the back of the net.

Cue bedlam, and cards all round.

CHELSEA 4-3-3: Mendy 7; James 8, Thiago Silva 7, Koulibaly 7, Cucurella 8; Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6 (Azpilicueta 72), Kante 6 (Gallagher 84); Mount 7, Havertz 6 (Broja 88), Sterling 6 (Pulisic 84).

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 8, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 7 (Lucas Moura 82), Hjobjerg 7, Bentancur 7 (Bissouma 78), Sessegnon 6 (Richarlison 57); Kulusevski 6, Kane 7, Son 6 (Perisic 78).

Ref: Anthony Taylor 8

<p>Head Coaches Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea square up to each other after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on August 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)</p>

