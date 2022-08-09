Everton sign Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for £33m

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £33 million.

The Belgian international has put pen to paper on a five year deal which will see him remain at the club until 2027.

The 20-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United before Everton swooped in to complete the deal.

The central midfielder made his international debut this summer against the Netherlands in the Nations League.

He becomes Everton's fifth signing of the summer, following defenders James Tarkowski and Rúben Vinagre, forward Dwight McNeil and centre-back Conor Coady through the Goodison Park gates.

“It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England,” Onana told evertontv. “It’s something I want to be part of for many years.

“Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and Director of Football [Kevin Thelwell]. They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

“They both have a lot of ambition and that’s the type of guy I am so it matches.

“The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

“The Everton fans are amazing. I saw their support last season and it’s also one of the reasons why I chose Everton. I am looking forward to meeting them at Goodison and, just hearing about the atmosphere, I get goosebumps.

“Blue is my favourite colour, too! I am going to give everything for the Club and our supporters.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard said: “Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton. He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20-years-old, has massive potential to get even better.

“I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we’re all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team.”