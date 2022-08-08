Lianne Sanderson reveals she received abusive messages as new season began

Lianne Sanderson reveals she received abusive messages as new season began

Lianne Sanderson, right, won 50 caps for the Lionesses before turning to punditry (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:13
Rachel Steinberg, PA

Retired England forward Lianne Sanderson has revealed she received abusive messages following the start of the new Premier League season.

Sanderson, who won 50 caps for the Lionesses before turning to punditry, took to Twitter to express her frustration.

She wrote: “I spoke to [sic] soon. I said the abuse had calmed down. But the football season must be back because it only took a day to be called a token gesture, for people to bring up race and speaking about my culture.

“You don’t have to agree with me by all means. It’s an opinion. Some are gross.

“I do [love] social media and interacting but now I understand why people become robots on here. When I realise all people want to sometimes do is get a reaction from you. Then delete their tweets.”

Sanderson was also the target of abuse during lockdown, writing on Instagram last April: “Some days the trolls affect you more than others. It’s easy for some to say just ignore them. But why should we have to? You can’t unsee things and more needs to be done to stop people being able to be so nasty.”

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Ismaila Sarr goes from hero to villain as Watford draw with West Brom
Will Barcelona’s financial gamble pay off? La Liga blocks Barcelona from registering new players
West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Watch: Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores from inside his own half
SandersonPlace: UK
<p>SIGNED: Portugal's midfielder Goncalo Guedes (C) has been signed by Wolves. Pic: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up