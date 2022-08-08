Marsch laughs off Lage spat as Leeds make winning start to season

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch laughed off his verbal battle with opposite number Bruno Lage during his side’s opening Premier League win of the season against Wolves
SPAT: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (centre) speaks with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage on the touchline during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Pic: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 06:50
Mark Walker

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch laughed off his verbal battle with opposite number Bruno Lage during his side’s opening Premier League win of the season against Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s second-half own goal clinched Leeds a 2-1 victory at Elland Road after Rodrigo had cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener for Wolves before the interval. Ireland's Nathan Collins started at centre-half after his big-money move to the midlands club. 

The two managers first clashed after Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan went to ground under a first-half challenge and were involved in another heated exchange again at the final whistle.

Marsch played down the row, but recalled a similar incident with Lage in his fourth game in charge of Leeds, which they won 3-2 at Molineux last season.

The Leeds boss said: “It’s normal in some ways. I respect Bruno a lot, he does a great job with his team, so no problem.

“You can go back to Wolves last year, oh yeah. There’s emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards and it didn’t quite go that way.

“But I’m OK. I think he’s OK too.”

Lage explained he had taken exception to something Marsch had said on the touchline in the first half, but would not reveal the details.

“It’s my opinion and nothing against the manager,” the Portuguese said. “They won, absolutely great. But there was a point in the first half that I heard something that I didn’t like.

“I said to him and after when you come at the end and say you want to apologise, I just said you cannot say those things.

“There are some things you cannot say. I just said that and after I didn’t listen.” 

Wolves dominated most of the second half after an even first period and were punished for failing to convert several chances when Nouri turned home Patrick Bamford’s superb low cross in the 74th minute.

