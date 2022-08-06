Mo Salah rescues a point for Liverpool against promoted Fulham

Premier League: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2

Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit ensured they avoided defeat in their season opener at Craven Cottage, but it was a close-run thing against a feisty Fulham.

Twice behind to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Liverpool came back with equalisers from debutant Darwin Nunez and talisman Mo Salah, who has now scored in the opening fixture in each of his six seasons as a Red.

But the plaudits go to Fulham, whose performance belied the fact that they have been tipped to struggle again after promotion, as has Mitrovic. Although prolific in the Championship, breaking its scoring record last season with 43 goals in 44 games, he had managed only 14 goals in 64 previous top-flight appearances for Fulham.

So there were doubts whether he would ever truly cut it as a Premier League striker. One goal from free play and a penalty will not settle any debate, but his delight at his opener – a traditional centre-forward’s far-post header –spoke volumes.

More is expected of Nunez, Liverpool’s £64m signing from Benfica, who followed up his goal on his English football debut in the Community Shield with his maiden Premier League goal. His appearance as a substitute beefed up what was looking a lightweight attack after the departure of Sadio Mane. But his goal and assist for Salah wasn't enough for three points.

As in the sides’ previous meeting here, when Liverpool needed a late penalty from Mo Salah to snatch a 1-1 draw, the first half belonged to the home side. Mitrovic missed a good chance in the opening minute when the Liverpool defenders were slow to react after a blocked clearance fell his way. But the Serbia striker prodded the ball past the far post with the outside of his right foot.

Fulham were pressing energetically and Joao Palhinha, the £17m summer signing from Sporting, drew cheers for some full-blooded challenges in midfield.

It took Liverpool 14 minutes to get anywhere near goal, and then Luis Diaz found the net with a curling shot only for the strike to be ruled out for an earlier offside offence.

But that neither inspired the visitors nor cowed the home side. Fulham came back and Harrison Reed had a fierce shot blocked before Neeskens Kebano just failed to make contact with a cross from Mitrovic.

And in the 33rd minute, Fulham went ahead. With Jordan Henderson lying injured, they made ground down the right and when Kenny Tette’s deep cross arrived at the far post, Mitrovic out-muscled Trent Alexander-Arnold to head in.

Diaz shot against the far post with Marek Rodak beaten as Liverpool looked for a quick reply. But a second Fulham goal looked likelier than an equaliser, and Kebano nearly got it when his shot across Alisson rebounded from the foot of the post.

Enter Nunez. He passed instead of shooting when his first chance presented itself but a goal was not far away, even if its execution after 64 minutes was untidy. His attempt to flick home Salah’s deflected cross from the right was unsuccessful but an attempt to block by defender Tosin only sent the ball against the striker’s heel and past the luckless Rodak.

Parity, though, lasted only eight minutes. Mitrovic fell in the penalty area as Virgil van Dijk challenged and although replays suggested that there had been very little contact, VAR did not overrule the decision of referee Andy Madley to award a penalty. Mitrovic got up to tuck it away.

Salah levelled again ten minutes from time when Fulham captain Tim Ream failed to head clear and the ball bounced off Nunez to Salah, who was never going to miss.

Henderson even shivered the crossbar with a speculative effort from distance in stoppage time, but defeat would have been cruel on Fulham.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Decordova-Reed (Duffy 90), Pereira (Cairney 89), Kebano (Solomon 66); Mitrovic.

Booked: Tete

Subs not used: Leno, Muniz, Mbabu, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho (Milner 59), Thiago (Elliott 51); Salah, Firmino (Nunez 51), Diaz (Carvalho 78),

Subs not used: Adrian, Gomez, Bajcetic, van den Berg, Chambers.

Referee: A Madley.

Attendance: 22,207