Gritty Arsenal dish out harsh lesson to Crystal Palace

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 ARSENAL 2

Mikel Artéta slunk out of Selhurst park apologising to supporters the last time Arsenal played here, just back in April. They were humiliated by a stronger, more competitive Patrick Vieira Palace side and lost their chance to get into the Premier league top four in the process. Further defeats followed as Arsenal's promising season petered out.

What a differences a few months, a few signings and fewer injuries make. Once again it was men against boys, only this time it was Arteta's pink-shirted Gunners dishing out a harsh lesson in Premier League football. Big-match survival, anyway, for they were hanging on towards the end at times.

An first half goal from Gabriel Martinelli and a late Marc Guehi own goal secured a deserved victory.

Arsenal, for their status, heritage and budget, should regularly beat Palace home and away, but they rarely do. No wonder they celebrated this opening night win.

Arteta still needed some excellent defending from debutant William Saliba and some outstanding saves from Aaron Ramsey to see them through against a spirited Palace fightback, but the best team won.

Only time will tell whether or not this opening match of the season represents a turning point in their mentality and prospects, but there is no need for Arteta to feel ashamed as he did at the start of last season.

The Sky Sports schedulers specifically selected this fixture for their opening Friday night feast as they sensed blood and embarrassment for Arteta's Arsenal again.

This time last year it was newly promoted Brentford who kicked off a three-match losing streak for Arsenal. They bounced back from that shockingly slow start, but at the start of a season when Arteta has to deliver Champions League football, he could not afford any more first night nerves or dramas.

Arsenal, as they had in all of their pre-season fixtures, started on the front foot. Palace could not live with the speed and pace of Arsenal's passing and movement.

They were fortunate not to be behind after only five minutes when a mesmerising run and shot by Jesus resulted in the ball falling to the feet of his fellow Brazil international only for his younger strike partner to drag a relatively easy chance wide.

It marked the series of attacks and half chances with Jesus and fellow debutant Oleksandr Zinchenko both getting shots off. Thomas Partey had an effort blocked too and it was a good 15 minutes before Palace got a foothold in the match.

That was partly due to the tough tackling of summer signing Cheick Doucoure, who did more than most to disrupt Arsenal's impressive early rhythm.

Arsenal's persistence was rewarded just shy of 20 minutes when Saka swung a corner to the far post, Zinchenko had a free header to knock the ball back towards the near post and Martinelli acted most decisively amid a group of players to nod in from close range.

Poor defending from Palace, but possibly the result of one attack too many for them to survive. Finally, the packed section of visiting Arsenal fans from north of the river were noisier than their south London hosts.

And while Arsenal might not be considered a threat from corners as they were in Vieira's playing heyday, the statistics suggest otherwise. Only Liverpool and Manchester City, with 15 each, have scored more than Arsenal's 14 from corners since the start of last season. Who knew?!

Palace, who had a disrupted pre-season in terms of fitness and fixtures, showed the best of their character and abilities at the start of the second half when Ramsdale again had to prove his worth in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

It was the impressive Martin Odegaard and the relentless Jesus, however, who missed the better chances to score at the other end of the pitch.

Their slender lead made for an extremely tense finish to the match with every Palace surge forward met by a deafening roar and some desperate Arsenal tackles to keep them at bay.

Palace looked destined to force a late equaliser until Saka showed an 85th minute turn of pace and skill to whip a right foot shot-cum-cross into the back of the net off the head of Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The match ended with the unusual sound of both sets of supporters signing in honour of Vieira – the Arsenal fans with a nostalgic nod to the past (maybe future) and the Palace faithful showing they are standing by their man.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 7; Clyne 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Schlupp 7 (Hughes 87), Doucoure 7 ( Milivojevic 75), Eze 7 (Ebiowei 86); Ayew 6, Edouard 5 (Mateta 58), Zaha 6. Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Riedewald, Plange.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 8, White 6, Saliba 7, Gabriel 6, Saka 7, Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 83) , Odegaard 8 (Lokonga 90), Gabriel Jesus 8 (Nketiah 83), Martinelli 7. Subs: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Nelson, Elneny.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 5.