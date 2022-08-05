Super Sobowale and Power give Blues' promotion push a big boost 

Treaty United 1-2 Waterford FC

Waterford maintained their promotion push with a tense victory over Treaty United in Limerick. Despite leading from early on, a late Success Edogun strike made them sweat.

Two goals in an eight-minute spell from Tunmise Sobowale and Darragh Power gave the visitors a grip they wouldn’t relinquish.

Treaty had won this tie earlier in the season but were found to be off the pace against their Munster rivals.

Sobowale’s 25-yard rocket was simply a thing of beauty, before Power scrambled home from close range after the ball had twice ricocheted off the woodwork.

Treaty were given a lifeline when Enda Curran was awarded a penalty following a dangerous challenge from Richard Taylor. The Galway native saw his powerful 43rd minute penalty well saved by Paul Martin.

Treaty were better in the second period, but Lee Devitt passed up a glorious opportunity to half the deficit midway though the half. The midfielder weaved his way into the area but sent his effort straight at Martin.

Edogun did get that goal with around 90 seconds remaining, racing onto a long ball before lofting over the onrushing keeper. Tommy Barrett’s side were unable to find another in stoppage time.

The result cements Waterford position in third, before the face the top two, Cork City and Galway United in the next 10 days.

Treaty United: Brady; O’Riordan (Coustrain 78), Guerins, McNamara, Ludden ©; Christopher (Melody 78), Devitt, J. Collins (Armshaw 46), Keane (Conroy 46); George; Curran (Edogun 67).

Waterford FC: Martin; Sobowale, Cantwell ©, Taylor, Power; Armando (Oseni 90); Griffin, O’Keefe, Larkin, Patterson; Idowu.

Referee: K. O’Sullivan.