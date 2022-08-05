Super Sobowale and Power give Blues' promotion push a big boost 

Visitors get busy early at Markets Field and survive late scare for vital three points 
Super Sobowale and Power give Blues' promotion push a big boost 

Early opener: Tunmise Sobowale grabbed Waterford's first goal against Treaty after just 18 minutes. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 21:49
Tom Clancy

Treaty United 1-2 Waterford FC 

Waterford maintained their promotion push with a tense victory over Treaty United in Limerick. Despite leading from early on, a late Success Edogun strike made them sweat.

Two goals in an eight-minute spell from Tunmise Sobowale and Darragh Power gave the visitors a grip they wouldn’t relinquish.

Treaty had won this tie earlier in the season but were found to be off the pace against their Munster rivals.

Sobowale’s 25-yard rocket was simply a thing of beauty, before Power scrambled home from close range after the ball had twice ricocheted off the woodwork.

Treaty were given a lifeline when Enda Curran was awarded a penalty following a dangerous challenge from Richard Taylor. The Galway native saw his powerful 43rd minute penalty well saved by Paul Martin.

Treaty were better in the second period, but Lee Devitt passed up a glorious opportunity to half the deficit midway though the half. The midfielder weaved his way into the area but sent his effort straight at Martin.

Edogun did get that goal with around 90 seconds remaining, racing onto a long ball before lofting over the onrushing keeper. Tommy Barrett’s side were unable to find another in stoppage time.

The result cements Waterford position in third, before the face the top two, Cork City and Galway United in the next 10 days.

Treaty United: Brady; O’Riordan (Coustrain 78), Guerins, McNamara, Ludden ©; Christopher (Melody 78), Devitt, J. Collins (Armshaw 46), Keane (Conroy 46); George; Curran (Edogun 67).

Waterford FC: Martin; Sobowale, Cantwell ©, Taylor, Power; Armando (Oseni 90); Griffin, O’Keefe, Larkin, Patterson; Idowu.

Referee: K. O’Sullivan.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U21's Training Session Bohemians sign Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic
Jesse Marsch File Photo Jesse Marsch backs Leeds to improve despite summer departure of key duo
Premier League Fixtures Announced Eddie Howe signs new deal with Newcastle United
<p>Moving on up: Nottingham Forest U23 Coach, Andy Reid, looks on before a pre-season friendly match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

Andy Reid joins Forest coaching staff for Premier League kickoff

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up