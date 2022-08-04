Viking raid all but finishes Sligo's European adventure 

UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round, First Leg

Viking Stavanger (Norway) 5

Sligo Rovers 1

Sligo Rovers' European adventure is all but over following their 5-1 defeat to Norway's Viking Stavanger in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round at the Viking Stadion in Stavanger.

The concession of two goals inside the opening 10 minutes gave Sligo a mountain to climb and injuries to Adam McDonnell and Garry Buckley, which forced both off in the first-half, further hampered John Russell's side.

Viking added three more goals in the second period to render next Thursday's second leg at The Showgrounds a formality – unless Sligo produce an unlikely and miraculous comeback.

Sligo midfielder David Cawley stylishly converted a late spot-kick for a consolation goal.

The League of Ireland side, in the third round of a European competition for the first time in the club's history, went with the same selection that started both games against Motherwell in the previous round.

Viking, currently fifth in Norway's Eliteserien, took a fourth-minute lead. Kevin Kabran's excellent shot was parried by Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and the ball spilled to Zlatko Tripic, who tapped home at the back post.

Sligo were rocked and further hampered when an injury forced important midfielder Adam McDonnell to leave the fray, with striker Max Mata introduced.

There was further woe for Sligo when they conceded a second goal – just four minutes after going 1-0 down on the all-weather pitch.

This time Zlatko Tripic was the provider – his delivery from the left into the penalty area reached Samuel Fridjonsson and he smashed an unstoppable shot past Luke McNicholas.

Sligo, for whom Karl O'Sullivan made some pressure-relieving runs, had their first meaningful attack in the 18th minute when top scorer Aidan Keena drilled a shot narrowly over from just outside the penalty area.

Sligo's bad luck continued – this time injury forced ex-Cork City star Garry Buckley off, although New Zealand international Nando Pijnaker was an adequate replacement.

Another well-struck shot from Aidan Keena – the effort fizzed wide – kept Viking on their toes as Sligo finally found their feet in the last 15 minutes of the opening period. They saw more of the ball and began to get into Viking's half.

But Sligo were on the back foot when play resumed as Viking, with a reshuffled attack, looked for a third goal to kill the tie. That goal came in the 53 minute. Good play from Zlatko Tripic set up substitute Mai Trarore for a close-range finish.

The home side added a fourth goal after 60 minutes. Substitute Niklas Sandberg netted with a lovely curling strike after a potent build-up.

Goalscorer Niklas Sandberg threatened again, but was narrowly off target, as the scoreline threatened to become even more of an embarrassment for the visitors.

An outstretched leg of Luke McNicholas prevented Kristoffer Lokberg, the third of Viking's second-half replacements, from scoring.

Sligo, who had to defend for most of the second-period, kept battling but they were unable to making any attacking inroads.

Niklas Sandberg drilled a low shot wide and then Viking completed Sligo's misery with a fifth goal in the 86th minute when substitute Edwin Austbo goaled with a cracking shot.

Sligo scored a goal two minutes later. Substitute Frank Liivak was fouled in the Viking penalty area and Sligo skipper David Cawley netted with aplomb from the subsequent spot-kick.

Viking Stavanger (Norway): Gunnarsson; Bjorshol (Austbo 77), Brekalo, Vevatne; Kabran (Sandberg 46), Fridjonsson, Solbakken, Tangen (Lokberg 61), Pattynama; Karlsbakk (Traore 46), Tripic (Kvia-Egeskog 77)

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney, Buckley (Pijnaker 21), Kirk; Morahan, McDonnell (Mata 7); O'Sullivan (Liivak 75), Cawley, Fitzgerald; Keena (Bolger 75) Referee: Radu Petrescu (Romania)