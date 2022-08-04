Premier League home kits: Rating how your team will look this season

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks-off tomorrow, and all the clubs have worked with their respective designers to bring originality and style to their new kits, while also making sure they don't step too far outside of the norm when it comes to club colours.

We've seen some quality efforts in the past, and more than a few shockers, so we've compiled the latest efforts from each Premier League club, and given them a rating from; 'Take My Money', to 'Good Job' and the bottom of the barrel, 'No Thanks'.