Premier League home kits: Rating how your team will look this season

We've compiled all the new Premier League kits, and while there are a couple of stellar efforts in there, there are a few suspect designs
GLAG RAGS: What do you make of the Premier League home kits for 2022/23?

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 16:00
Shane Donovan

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks-off tomorrow, and all the clubs have worked with their respective designers to bring originality and style to their new kits, while also making sure they don't step too far outside of the norm when it comes to club colours. 

We've seen some quality efforts in the past, and more than a few shockers, so we've compiled the latest efforts from each Premier League club, and given them a rating from; 'Take My Money', to 'Good Job' and the bottom of the barrel, 'No Thanks'. 

Today, we're limiting it to the home kits, some teams have gone all out, while others have gone for the minimalist approach, and with everything like this, personal opinions on kits will differ, so make sure to let us know what you think if the clubs' efforts. 

Arsenal 

Arsenal. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

Aston Villa

 

Aston Villa. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

Bournemouth 

AFC Bournemouth. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Brighton & Hove Albion 

Brighton. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Take My Money

Brentford 

Brentford. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Chelsea 

Chelsea. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Take My Money

Crystal Palace 

Crystal Palace. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job 

Everton 

Everton. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Fulham 

Fulham. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

Leeds United 

Leeds United. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Leicester City 

Leicester City. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

Liverpool 

Liverpool. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

Manchester City 

Manchester City. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Manchester United 

Manchester United. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job 

Newcastle United 

Newcastle United. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Nottingham Forest 

Notts Forest. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Take My Money

Southampton 

Southampton. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Take My Money

Tottenham Hotspur 

Tottenham. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: Good Job

West Ham United 

West Ham. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves. Pic: Premier League
Verdict: No Thanks

