Shamrock Rovers hope to have Jack Byrne available for Europa League qualifier

Though unlikely to start, Shamrock Rovers hope to have talisman midfielder Jack Byrne involved at some stage against KF Shkupi tomorrow night as Hoops continue their quest for group stage qualification in Europe this season.

The League of Ireland champions host the North Macedonian side at Tallaght Stadium in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Winning the tie would guarantee Rovers Europa Conference League group stage at a minimum ahead of the play-off round of the Europa League.

Republic of Ireland international Byrne has struggled with injuries since going off in the first half of a 1-0 defeat at Drogheda United on May 23.

Though that was a calf injury he has subsequently struggled to shake off a flexor/stomach complaint, playing 15 minutes or so as a substitute in the away leg of Rovers' Champions League win over Maltese side Hibernians.

“Jack, hopefully, will train today, but it will be 50-50 on Jack,” said manager Stephen Bradley at this morning’s media briefing ahead of the game.

“I wouldn’t say you’ll see him starting. If he comes through today, he’ll be involved, but only if he comes through today.

“Again, if he’s feeling it or slightly in doubt he won’t be involved. We’ll see how today goes.”

Rovers will definitely be without key defender Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes who strained the medial ligament in his right knee, also against Drogheda, on Saturday week last.

“Seven to eight weeks,” said Bradley on the time the Cape Verde international is expected to miss out.

“He’s a week in now so hopefully seven weeks. He’s had two scans, seen the surgeon, they’re all happy that he doesn’t need surgery, that his rehab will be fine.”

Shkupi lost their Champions League second round qualifier 3-2 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb, who last night won their third round first leg 2-1 away to Ludogorets, who had knocked out Rovers.

On Shkupi, Bradley said: “When you watch them away to Dinamo they should have won the game and when you watch them at home to Dinamo they should have lost it by more than they did. It’s a really interesting one.

“They were very similar against Lincoln (in the first round), away they were poor and at home they won the game 3-0.

“But anyone who can run Dinamo close – I think we saw Dinamo’s quality yesterday against Ludogorets – show they’ve got real threats we’ve got to respect.

“Their front four are very similar to Ludogorets in terms of pace and power.”