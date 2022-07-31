Bonagee United hit Pike Rovers for six

FAI Cup (R1)

Bonagee United 6

Pike Rovers 0

Former Finn Harps playmaker Tony McNamee scored twice as Bonagee United sent Pike Rovers packing from the FAI Senior Cup.

McNamee netted either side of half-time as Ulster Senior League Bonagee recorded their first ever win in the blue riband competition.

Pike made the long journey from Limerick early on Sunday morning, owing to a shortage of accommodation in the north west, and the Junior Cup runners-up fell behind in the 15th minute.

Conor Black’s effort from the left-hand side floated over Sean Moroney, the Pike goalkeeper, and into the far corner of the net. Pike were reduced to ten men in the 32nd minute as Steven McGann saw red for a late lunge on Mark Harkin.

Two goals in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half sealed Bonagee’s place in Tuesday’s second round draw.

Micheál Doherty bent a brilliant free-kick beyond the reach of a wrong-footed Moroney in the 38th minute before McNamee added a third when he drove in from 20 yards.

Just 90 seconds into the second half, McNamee tucked in from close range after Michael Funston - who appeared 335 times in 13 seasons at Finn Harps - helped on a cross from Gareth Harkin, another ex-Harps man.

Jamie Lynagh’s brilliant header gave replacement goalkeeper Ryan Manning no chance and, seven minutes from the end Black added a sixth, tucking to the bottom corner while under pressure.

BONAGEE UTD: Cannon (Roulstone 81); M.Harkin, S.Black, Lynagh; Carr (Patterson 66), Funston (McLaughlin 81), G.Harkin (Hume 66), O’Donnell, C.Black; Doherty, McNamee (Barrett 56).

PIKE ROVERS: Moroney (Manning 64); O’Callaghan (Grimes 64), Hanrahan, O’Donovan, Madigan; O’Neill, McGann, Williams, Connery; Murphy (Fitzgerald 64), Barry.

Referee: P.Coll.