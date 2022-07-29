Bohs put three past Finn Harps to advance in FAI Cup

Finn Harps’ new goalkeeper James McKeown had a nightmare as two costly handling errors either side of half-time helped to pave the way for Bohs to advance to the second round of the FAI Cup
HAPPY: Junior Ogedi Uzokwe of Bohemians, centre, is congratulated by teammates Josh Kerr, left, and John O'Sullivan after scoring his side's third goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Finn Harps and Bohemians at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 22:19
Chris Ashmore

FAI Cup, 1st Round

Finn Harps 1 McWoods 45+1 Bohemians 3 McDaid 19 Kerr 42 Junior 47 

Finn Harps’ new goalkeeper James McKeown had a nightmare as two costly handling errors either side of half-time helped to pave the way for Bohs to advance to the second round of the FAI Cup in Ballybofey.

Signed just before the transfer window closed, McKeown - who played more than 500 games for Grimsby Town - was at fault as Josh Kerr and Junior Ogedi Uzokwe netted for Bohs.

Keith Long’s side had opened their account through impressive former Dundee player Declan McDaid in the 19th minute.

Harps reduced the half-time deficit to 2-1 when Eric McWoods scored on the counter attack but Junior effectively sealed the issue on 47 minutes.

Ultimately the Donegal side were well beaten by last year’s cup finalists and have now gone 12 games without a win.

Five transfer window arrivals began for the visitors, including debutant James Clarke, the talented former Drogheda United midfielder.

After they fell behind to McDaid’s fine strike, who was set up by Clarke, Harps - as resolute as ever - still conjured up a number of chances, most notably through Ryan Connolly and Ethan Boyle midway through the half.

But McKeown was unable to catch a Ryan Burke cross and Kerr pounced from close range to score on 42 minutes.

McWoods' goal had given Harps hope going in at the break but it was short lived as McKeown fumbled another cross while trying to tip the ball over the bar and Junior was on hand to score.

Harps kept plugging away and Ethan Boyle had a late chance saved but prior to that Bohs had also gone close on a number of occasions and were deserved winners.

Finn Harps: McKeown; Rainey, Tourish, Slevin, Boyle; Boylan (Duncan, 75 mins), Connolly; McWoods, McNamee (Timlin, 81 mins), Mihaljevic (Rudden, 85 mins); Jones.

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Burke; Burt (Twardeck, 67 mins), Clarke, Flores (Levingston, 75 mins), McDaid (Coote, 67 mins); O’Sullivan; Junior Ogedi Uzokwe (Varian, 75 mins).

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).

