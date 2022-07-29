Maynooth see off dogged Villa FC of Waterford to advance in FAI Cup

Maynooth University Town 2 Villa FC (Waterford) 1

Second half goals from Sven Biansumba and Jack O'Connor gave 2021 Quarter-Finalists Maynooth University Town an opening round victory over Villa FC of Waterford.

The only all non league tie in the opening round of the FAI Cup took it's time to come to the boil but the Kildare side soon took control.

However, they were still left hanging on in seven minutes of added time after an 80th minute goal from James Kennedy gave Villa FC late hope.

The first half was a rather disappointing affair with Maynooth dominating the ball but with little last third threat and their only real chance arrived just before half-time when full back Dylan Pierce had a shot well saved by Craig Dunphy.

Villa FC's tactics of soaking up Maynooth pressure seemed to be working until Biansumba headed in the game's opening goal in the 53rd minute.

Maynooth soon doubled that tally when recent signing Callum Warfield set up Jack O'Connor to score in the 77th minute and the hosts looked like they had job done at that stage.

Villa gained entry to this year's competition by winning the FAI Junior Cup last year and they refused to go away quietly with James Kennedy heading in a powerful header from a well directed corner.

The Waterford side then piled on the pressure in the final ten minutes with Conor Kilgannon having a couple of late opportunities but he couldn't find the target as Maynooth held out to win.

Maynooth University Town: S Fagan; T Tiou, D Pierce, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Traynor, E Murphy (J O'Connor, 70), P Concannon (C Kavanagh, 70), J Bayly (J Ryan, 53); S Biansumba (C Warfield, 63), P O'Sullivan.

Villa FC (Waterford): C Dunphy; R Kilonda (N McCabe, 61), C Signorelli, E Rea, A Heaslip; A Conway, C Kilgannon, M Walsh (S O'Brien, 61), J Frederick-Tamen (H Munro, 84); J Kennedy (M Grinius, 84), C Browne.