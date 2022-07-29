Uefa grant Sligo Rovers permission to host Viking at the Showgrounds 

Uefa have granted Sligo Rovers permission to stage their upcoming Europa Conference League third round second leg against Viking at their home of The Showgrounds.

Minimum criteria on seats and facilities for venues of clubs competing at that stage risked scuppering their prospects of staying in the north-west but, while the club did explore the alternative of switching the game on Thursday August 11, diligent work by their legion of volunteers has paid off.

Sligo hurdled back-to-back rounds in Europe for the first time in their history by eliminating SPFL side Motherwell 3-0 on aggregate.

“The club have worked tirelessly since the final whistle of last night’s game against Motherwell to secure the game here in front of our home supporters and it has now been confirmed by Uefa,” read their statement.

“There was a possibility of having to stage the game at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin but this now means European Football will once again be back here in Sligo.

We wish to thank UEFA for their help and especially our association, The FAI.

“There are a number of extra measures needed to help bring the ground up to speed but there will be no temporary stand and capacity will remain around the same as our game with Motherwell on Thursday night.

“The club will now work on putting all these measures in place ahead of the game.

Details of tickets for what will certainly be another sell-out are as follows:

Saturday July 30:

10am-6pm: Season Ticket Holders only. Maximum of 2 tickets per season ticket holder. From Showgrounds front office window. Park in astro turf car park and enter via pedestrian entrance of ground.

Sunday July 31:

On sale at Wexford FC FAI Cup match from 4.45pm inside the ground at our merchandise store (General Sale) (Maximum 2 per person)

Monday August 1:

10am to 6pm from Showgrounds front office window. (Maximum 4 per person)

Tickets are €25 for adult, €20 for concessions (OAP/Students) and €10 for children.