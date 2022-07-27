Ronan Hurley leaves Cork City to pursue soccer scholarship in US

Ronan Hurley has left Cork City in order to pursue a soccer scholarship in the United States.

The 22-year-old joined City from Lakewood in July 2015, having played most of his schoolboy football with Bunratty United in Schull.

The Schull-native made his first team debut in 2018, and went on to make over 60 first team appearances for the club, whilst also continuing his studies at University College Cork on a scholarship as part of the club’s partnership with UCC.

Speaking about his departure, Hurley said: “I have absolutely loved my time at Cork City FC. I have been at the club for seven years and have learned so much. I have been part of some great occasions, and I have gained great experience, on and off the pitch.

"Being able to combine my studies at UCC with my football was a really brilliant option for me, and it has now opened the door for me to a new opportunity where I can continue to combine football with my education. I leave Cork City with fond memories and very proud of having represented the club.”

City manager Colin Healy commented: “Ronan has been a great servant to the club since joining at underage level. He played a lot of games at Under 17 and Under 19 level, before moving on to the first team. He has been an important member of the squad for the last number of years, and has always been a really solid character in the dressing room.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for all he has done for the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”