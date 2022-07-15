Five-star Waterford hammer Cobh in Munster derby

League Of Ireland First Division

Cobh Ramblers 0-5 Waterford FC

This Munster Derby clash saw Waterford cruise to a comfortable victory away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Waterford had the first opportunity of the contest in the third minute, through a Shane Griffin free kick which went just over the crossbar.

Cobh threatened moments later when Harlain Mbayo saw his header from a corner kick saved by Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

The away side went close on the quarter of an hour mark, when Cian Kavanagh blasted over the crossbar with a powerful effort inside the penalty area.

Waterford did take the lead with 17 minutes played on the clock. Junior Quitirna slipped a neat through pass into the path of Kavanagh, who fired a left footed effort beyond the grasp of Cobh goalkeeper Darragh Burke.

Things got even better from a Waterford perspective in the 27th minute when they got a second to double their advantage. A Darragh Power cross across the goalmouth was palmed onto the crossbar by Burke, on hand to subsequently tap the ball home from close range was Wassim Aouachria to score his first Blues goal.

It was all one way traffic and Waterford went close again before the break through Kavanagh, who headed just inches wide from a Tunmise Sobowale cross.

Waterford were in total control at the half time break and could have been even further ahead if other chances were taken.

Danny Searle’s side got a third early into the second half. It was a beauty from Aouachria as he curled a wonderful effort into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Waterford went close to a fourth on 56 minutes when Cantwell fired just over from a Quitirna cross.

That fourth goal for the visitors duly arrived a few minutes later, however. A few minutes after being introduced, Callum Stringer found the back of the net with a well taken finish.

Quitirna made it five for Waterford after a fine finish following a skilful run.

COBH RAMBLERS: Darragh Burke; Charlie Fleming(John Kavanagh , 18 inj), Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Sean McGrath, 81), Conor Drinan, Luke Desmond, Michael McCarthy(Darragh O’Sullivan Connell , 62) , Dale Holland(Jake Hegarty, 62) , James O’Leary (Danny O’Connell, 81) , Harlain Mbayo.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin(Callum Stringer , 61) , Yassine En-Neyah(Dean Larkin, 85), Wassim Aouachria(Roland Idowu, 70) , Cian Kavanagh, Tunmise Sobowale, Killian Cantwell, Junior Quitirna(Owen Oseni, 70).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.