Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

t recently emerged that the 37-year-old asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived
Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a dream Manchester United return (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 12:19
Simon Peach

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pass on an eye-watering proposal from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, the PA news agency understands.

It recently emerged that the 37-year-old asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back at the club.

Ronaldo is absent from United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue and speculation continues over his future.

The club have repeatedly said that the veteran is not for sale and manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that stance earlier in the week.

Few could realistically afford Ronaldo, but a Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth 275million euros (£233.4million).

That figure would dwarf any other player’s wage and could also see United receive a fee in the region 30m euros (£25.45m).

But Ronaldo is expected to reject the proposal – perhaps no surprise given his desire to play top level football, with United’s lack of Champions League football a key part of his frustration.

There remains no update as to when the forward will link up with Ten Hag’s side, who are currently in Melbourne, Australia.

More in this section

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Etihad Stadium Chelsea’s Nathan Aké deal off after Manchester City pull plug on transfer
Ukraine v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Group 1 Jeff Hendrick relishing chance to work under 'The Guvnor'
Wales v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Cardiff City Stadium Manchester United agree on terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong
Man UtdRonaldoPlace: UK
<p>NET GAIN: Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will return to the English top-flight with Forest. </p>

Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessy on two-year deal from Burnley

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up