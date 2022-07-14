Everton ‘not for sale’ despite takeover talk, insists Farhad Moshiri

In a message on the club website on Thursday evening, Moshiri said that any new investment would only be a minority stake.
Everton ‘not for sale’ despite takeover talk, insists Farhad Moshiri

Farhad Moshiri has denied the club is up for sale (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 20:52
PA Sport

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has written a letter to fans insisting the club is not for sale.

A consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and bankrolled by United States real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski and billionaire mining and investment magnate John Thornton was in exclusive negotiations to purchase the Toffees.

But, in a message on the club website on Thursday evening, Moshiri said that any new investment would only be a minority stake.

He wrote: “There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently – even takeovers – but I want to clarify that there is no ‘for sale’ sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club.

“It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities and, as I have been transparent about, I am focused on completing the financing for our fantastic new stadium as well as strengthening the playing squad, and that might include a minority investment. That will continue.

“But I want to reassure all of you that Everton Football Club is not for sale.”

Everton have posted cumulative losses of more than £370million over the last three financial years following huge investment in the playing squad for little reward.

Kevin Thelwell was appointed director of football in February, but there has been growing disgruntlement among many fans over the club’s transfer business during Moshiri’s tenure.

He continued: “My commitment to the club remains strong and focused and Kevin Thelwell and the chairman are currently working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

“There will be new signings and I would ask supporters to judge us at the end of the transfer window – not now – and to listen to official club channels for information.”

More in this section

Sligo Rovers v Bala Town - UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 First Qualifying Round Second Leg McGinty is Sligo's spot-kick hero as he sends Rovers through to face Motherwell
Brandon Kavanagh with Yurii Vakulko 14/7/2022 Ramos double sends Candystripes out at the first hurdle
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-BRIGHTON Connolly moves to Serie B side Venezia chasing consistency 
EvertonPlace: UK
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United agree on terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up