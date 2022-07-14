Ramos double sends Candystripes out at the first hurdle

RIGA FC 2 DERRY CITY 0 (Riga won 4-0 on agg)

Talented Brazilian Gabriel Ramos put Derry City to the sword in the Skonto Arena in Latvia, the winger having netted his third strike over both legs of this Euro Conference tie against the Foyleside club.

Having kept a clean sheet at the Brandywell, Riga FC successfully built on that lead and, in the end, recorded another 2-0 win.

Ruaidhri Higgins will have no complaints with this result and, indeed, will see this defeat as a marker as he attempts to qualify for Europe next season. On the plus side, Derry will be delighted with the return to active service by star player Michael Duffy who made a 10-minute appearance following a lengthy injury lay-off with a fractured leg.

Higgins made three changes from the side which lost at home with Matty Smith suspended and Danny Lafferty called in at the expense of the injured Ronan Boyce. James Akintunde was selected to lead the line with Jamie McGonigle relegated to the bench.

And both Lafferty and Akintunde made their intentions known during the opening 15 minutes, with both players threatening the Riga goal with chances.

Lafferty drove a shot into the side netting from an acute angle after Will Patching had set him up before Akintunde squandered a massive chance minutes later.

Brandon Kavanagh found the strike in space and as Akintunde burst into a one-on-one situation with keeper, Toms Nils Purins, the Derry striker dragged his shot agonisingly wide of the upright in the 16th minute.

Despite their sterling offensive efforts to keep the tie alive, Derry suffered a sucker punch in the 33rd minute when conceding the opening goal.

Indeed, it was Riga's first serious attack with their talented star player Ramos adding to his goal at the Brandywell last week.

Full back Ngonda pulled the ball back from the bye-line as Ramos raced in to drive the ball high into the net from 16 yards to signal the end of Derry's involvement in Europe this season.

With Riga beginning to dominate the ball, Derry were unfortunate not to level matters in the 55th minute.

Lafferty gained possession on the left and he squared the ball to the well placed Patching whose left foot shot crashed off the crossbar with keeper Raivis beaten.

Derry's dismissal was finally confirmed in the 76th minute when Riga's top scorer, Gabriel Ramos netted a wonder strike.

The Brazilian was sent scampering up the left flank following a pass from Douglas Aurelio and he produced a sensational right foot shot from 25 yards which screamed into the Derry net.

RIGA FC: Purins; Raivis, Korotkovs, Ngonda; Vakulko, Kendysh; Ramos (Petersons, 80), Bergqvist, Aurelio, Soisalo, Filippov (Yurchenko, h/t).

DERRY CITY: Maher; S. McEleney (Duffy, 71), Toal (Coll, 85), McJannet; Thomson, Dummigan, P. McEleney; Patching, Lafferty (McLaughlin, 60); Kavanagh (Kavanagh, 73), Akintunde (Akintunde, 59).

REFEREE: J. Machalek (Czech Republic).