Thousands pledged to cancer charities following Bradley family fundraiser 

Josh Bradley, the eight year old son of Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen, was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia
The Hoops manager revealed last month that he was operating his employment on a day-to-day basis following the shocking news of his eight-year old son’s illness.

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 13:28
John Fallon

A cancer fundraising drive launched by the family of Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is on course to reach its target of €50,000.

His family have posted further details to raise much-needed finance for three cancer charities. In less than 24 hours, their plea for support, aided by donations from Damien Duff and Gavin Bazunu, has risen to almost €44,000.

The background to the cause was outlined by the Bradley family.

“On the June 17, our eight-year-old son Josh (aka Mama's Baby Boy) was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL).

“In the space of a second of hearing the diagnoses our world fell apart, within a couple of days Josh was straight into his treatment. As a parent this is heartbreaking to watch but Josh has been a little warrior and we are so proud of him.

“The staff at St John's Ward Crumlin Children's Hospital in our eyes are real life SUPERHEROS and have been amazing along with Aiobheann's Pink Tie and the Irish Cancer Society in supporting us.

“Our fundraiser is JOSH'S SHAVE YOUR HEAD CHALLENGE. We hope people will join in on the challenge for Josh and donate to help these amazing causes.

“All our love - Emma, Stephen, Jayden, Ella and Josh.” 

More information on the fundraiser and how to donate is available at: iDonate.ie | Support JOSH’S SHAVE YOUR HEAD CHALLENGE

Sport
