Shamrock Rovers offer teen star Justin Ferizaj a two-year contract

Shamrock Rovers have tried to ward off interest in their teen star Justin Ferizaj by tabling a two-year professional contract with the option of an extra year.

The emergence of the 17-year-old midfielder into the first-team picture has alerted several European clubs including Juventus. Sampdoria have offered a three-year deal to tempt him away while Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers are circling.

The Hoops would only be entitled to Fifa compensation were he to leave for Europe this summer – or the UK in January after he’s turned 18 – but Stephen Bradley is confident of upgrading the tyro from amateur to professional status and protecting their asset.

The Rovers boss handed Ferizaj his Premier Division debut against St Patrick’s Athletic before affording him a cameo off the bench in last week’s 3-0 Champions League win over Hibernians.

“Yeah, I think we’re just there with Justin,” Bradley said about the contract situation on the eve of the second leg in Malta.

“We’ve been talking with him for a number of weeks and hopefully that will be done in the next day or two.”

Ferizaj has taken the same route as Gavin Bazunu by combining his football with Rovers-sponsored tuition at Ashfield College for his Leaving Certificate next summer.

He was born in Dublin to Albanian parents. Despite interest from his ancestral home, who are prepared to fast-track him into the senior squad for the Nations League qualifier against Israel in September, he intends to remain loyal to Ireland. He progressed from the U17s to the U19s for the friendlies against Iceland last month.

Ferizaj’s former DDSL, Rovers and Ireland team-mate Kevin Zefi has begun life as a full-time footballer in Italy with Inter Milan. While both have Albanian parents and are friends, contrary to some reports, they are not related.