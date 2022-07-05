Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash

New Tottenham forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match after he celebrated a goal for his old club Everton last season by throwing a smoke flare.

The 25-year-old, who completed a £60million move to Spurs last week, scored the Toffees’ only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Chelsea on May 1 and reacted to the strike by picking up a flare which was lying on the pitch and throwing it into the stands at Goodison Park.