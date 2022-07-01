Gaffney strike sees Shamrock Rovers past gutsy Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0 Shamrock Rovers 1 Gaffney 45

A Rory Gaffney strike on the stroke of half-time turned out to be the winner as Shamrock Rovers saw off the gutsy challenge of Finn Harps at Finn Park to keep their ten point advantage at the summit on a night that saw the top four all collecting three points.

For Rovers, who face Maltese side Hibernian FC in the Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday, this was certainly the result that manager Stephen Bradley wanted.

In truth, Rovers were never in danger of losing this contest, but not for the first time, they found Harps a hard nut to crack on their own patch.

Ahead of the game, Bradley had stressed that Rovers would need to show respect for Harps “from the first minute until the final whistle.” The Hoops dominated possession in the first half, and began with a flurry of corners.

Harps netminder Gavin Mulreany, again getting the nod between the sticks ahead of Mark Anthony McGinley, acquitted himself well in the opening half hour as he punched a few aerial balls clear with conviction and smothered a number of shots and crosses.

The home side had a scare on 27 minutes when Mulreany got stranded off his line, but Dylan Watts’ lob towards the unguarded goal landed on the roof of the net.

However, the Finn Park faithful were in good voice from the start, and in the 35th minute were on the verge of celebrating.

On a rare foray into Rovers territory, it was Harps who nearly stole the lead when captain Barry McNamee found himself in a bit of space and forced Alan Mannus into diving to save.

It looked as if Harps were going to see it out at half-time but just as the stadium announcer declared an additional minute of stoppage time, Rovers got the lead that they deserved.

Almost out of nothing, Gaffney, 25 yards out, and with nobody closing him down, let fly with a low drive into the bottom right corner for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Mulreany did well to tip over a Watts strike as the second half began in a similar vein with Rovers dictating matters.

But battling Harps enjoyed a decent spell as the game approached the hour mark and Regan Donelan gave Mannus a few things to think about shortly afterwards with probing free.

Rovers introduced Richie Towell in the 72nd minute and he was quickly into action, blasting across the face of goal. Substitute Aidomo Emakhu had a late chance for Rovers but it was saved.

Harps showed their customary never-say-die attitude, but Rovers held on for their 16th win of the season.

Finn Harps: Mulreany; Carrillo (Mahdy, 86 mins), N’zeyi, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon (Duncan, 76 mins); Mihaljevic, Hery, Connolly, McNamee (Timlin, 86 mins); McWoods (Rudden, 65 mins).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon (Hoare, 85 mins), Lopes, Grace; Finn (Cotter, 76 mins), McCann (Towell, 72 mins), O’Neill, Kavanagh; Watts, Gaffney, Greene (Emakhu, 76 mins).

Referee: O. Moran (Dublin).