Five star Waterford breeze past Athlone Town

Athlone Town 2 (Shane Barnes pen ’15, Gary Armstrong ’54) Waterford FC 5 (Roland Idowu ’40, 60, Phoenix Patterson ’45, 48, Louis Britton ’11)

Waterford FC have made it eight straight wins in a row as they secured a second 5-2 win over Athlone Town this season in their SSE Airtricity First Division clash at the Athlone Town Stadium in what was a dominant display by Danny Searle’s men.

The Blues took the lead on 11 minutes when Tunmise Sobowale racing down the right to cross for Louis Britton to blast home a right-footed strike in his final appearance for the club, before the hosts levelled from the penalty spot four minutes later through Shane Barnes after Brian Murphy fouled Thomas Oluwa.

A brilliant counterattack saw Waterford regain the lead on 40 minutes when Phoenix Patterson set up Roland Idowu out on the left, and he drilled a low right-footed shot past Andrew Skerritt. Patterson added a third goal in the final-minute of the half when his shot was adjudged to have crossed the line by assistant Allen Lynch.

The second half was only three minutes old when Shane Griffin’s effort from distance wasn’t dealt with by keeper Skerritt and when the ball broke to Patterson, he fired home his second of the game. Gary Armstrong was gifted Athlone’s second goal on 54 minutes after a mistake from keeper Brian Murphy.

Waterford added a fifth goal on the hour mark when Sobowale’s right-wing cross was touched away by keeper Andrew Skerritt into the feet of Richard Taylor, who crossed for Roland Idowu to finish from close-range before Athlone’s Aaron Connolly struck the woodwork late on.

Athlone Town: Andrew Skerritt, Oisin Duffy, Noah van Geenen, Gary Armstrong (Glenn McAuley ’74), Aaron Connolly, Daniel Dobbin, Youri Habing (Osaze Irhue ’74), Cian Kelly, Aaron McBride, Shane Barnes, Thomas Oluwa (Success Edogun ’86)

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale (Darragh Power ’80), Eddie Nolan (George Forrest ’74), Kilian Cantwell, Richard Taylor, Yassine En-Neyah (Niall O’Keeffe ’61), Shane Griffin, Roland Idowu (Callum Stringer ’80), Junior Quitirna (Nigel Aris ’74), Phoenix Patterson, Louis Britton.

Referee: David Connolly (Kilkenny).