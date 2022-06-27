West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on permanent deal from PSG

West Ham have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St Germain
Alphonse Areola, pictured, has completed his permanent move to West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 18:07
PA Sport

The Hammers have recruited the 29-year-old on a five-year deal, after his successful loan stint in east London last season.

The France stopper revealed he had no qualms making the permanent switch, with manager David Moyes also delighted.

David Moyes, pictured, revealed his delight at Alphonse Areola’s permanent West Ham move (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I feel good, I feel great, I’m happy to sign and happy to stay here permanently and I can’t wait to start to train and to do the job,” said Areola.

“The main thing is that I felt the love of the supporters last season. Something for me that is really important is to feel that I’m loved.

“I know that I have to do my job and to do everything to make them happy, and obviously also the team, my teammates, the staff and Xavi Valero as well. The vibe of last season was great, so I just wanted to do everything to stay here.

“I feel comfortable, I feel like when I’m signing in a club, I want to feel that it’s like my second family. Obviously, we’re here every day and we are sharing lots of times together, so I have to feel comfortable with everyone and feel them comfortable with me as well, so I just feel comfortable here.”

The Hammers are expected to chase a deal to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium on a free transfer too, while Chelsea’s Armando Broja is understood to be another target.

Hammers boss Moyes hailed the permanent capture of Areola however, by adding: “Alphonse made a huge contribution to the club during his loan spell last season. His performances backed up why we see him as a top goalkeeper.

“He brings proven quality and experience at the highest level, both on the domestic and international scene. We’re delighted he’s with us permanently and look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season.”

Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Ireland four up at half-time against Georgia

