Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei

Crystal Palace have announced teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei is to join them on a five-year deal from July 1 when his contract with Derby runs out
Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei

ON THE MOVE: Malcolm Ebiowei made 16 Championship appearances for Derby last season Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 20:20
PA Sport

Crystal Palace have announced teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei is to join them on a five-year deal from July 1 when his contract with Derby runs out.

The 18-year-old was handed his Rams debut in February and ended up making 16 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last term, with his first goal coming in April.

Prior to joining Derby – who went into administration at the start of last season and ended it relegated – in 2021, Ebiowei had youth spells with Arsenal and Rangers.

He told Palace’s official website: “I’d like to thank everyone at Derby County for their incredible support over the last year or so, and for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do on the field, and I’d also like to thank the fans for their encouragement especially given the circumstances of last season.

“As everyone is aware the situation is very uncertain at Derby, so it was important for me to secure my long-term future.

“I’m incredibly excited about the prospect of joining Palace, as they have an incredible squad and huge potential. I very much hope to contribute positively to the team this season.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said of Ebiowei, who has represented England and the Netherlands at youth level: “I’m delighted that Malcolm has chosen Crystal Palace as the best place to continue his development, following his impressive breakthrough into senior football in recent months.

“He is a highly coveted young player, and we very much expect to provide a platform for him to flourish at the highest level.”

More in this section

Derby County v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Liam Rosenior takes interim charge as Derby takeover moves closer
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session Ireland look to avoid mother of all slip-ups against Georgia
Wales v Austria - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - Semi Final - Cardiff City Stadium Gareth Bale announces move to Los Angeles FC
palacePlace: UK
<p>DONE DEAL: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.</p>

Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal to join Arsenal from Manchester City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up