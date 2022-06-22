Confirmed: Sadio Mane signs three year deal with Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has officially completed his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool. The Senegalese striker has agreed a three-year contract until 2025.

The deal is reported to be in the region of £35.1million for a player who had 12 months remaining on his Liverpool contract.

The 30-year-old emerged as one of the best players in Europe during his six years at Anfield. He scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the club as well as registering 38 assists.

He helped the Reds secure a Premier League title in 2020 and a Champions League win in 2019.

On their website Liverpool thanked Mane for his contribution to the club.

“A devastatingly effective player with an infectious personality, he will, quite rightly, go down as one of best forwards in Liverpool’s illustrious history.

“We thank Sadio for everything he has done and wish him the very best of luck in the rest of his career.”

Speaking to the Bayern Munich website, Mané said: "I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!"

Oliver Kahn, Bayern CEO said: "We are delighted that we've been able to recruit Sadio Mané for FC Bayern. With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world. We're sure that Sadio Mané will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible."