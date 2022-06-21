Colin Healy: Ally Gilchrist injury not as bad as first feared

Cork City manager Colin Healy has confirmed that the injury Ally Gilchrist suffered in the 1-1 draw away to Longford Town on Saturday evening is not as bad as first feared.

Gilchrist has been a rock in the heart of the City defence ever since he joined the club from Shelbourne and the Rebel Army were concerned he was set to spend a prolonged period on the sidelines at a crucial stage in the season.

The centre-back was forced to withdraw with a hamstring issue just 36 minutes into their stalemate with Longford, which saw them drop two crucial points in their pursuit of the first division title, after he produced a typically sensational last-ditch block to deny a certain goal.

But speaking to reporters ahead of their next match against Cobh Ramblers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night (kick-off is at 7:45pm), the City boss admitted Gilchrist should be fit to return to action soon although that may not be in time to feature in the Cork derby.

“At first when it happened we were thinking that he pulled it and we got him off straight away,” said Healy.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought. I’m not too sure (if he will train this week), to be honest. I will have to make a call on that on Thursday.

“It’s just that the block he made was with the hamstring - he overstretched it - so we need to be careful.

“With the hamstring, if we do throw him in I could be risking that if he did pull it he could be out for 6-8 weeks and we know how important Ally is to us.

“He’s been a massive player for us this season so we will make a call on that Thursday.”

City will be hoping to make it 16 games unbeaten when they take on Ramblers, who will have interim manager Ivan Bevan in charge for the first time.

But the Leesiders know they will need to claim the local bragging rights for the third time this season to keep the pressure on the league leaders Galway.

“I think form goes out the window every time Cork plays Cobh,” insisted Healy.

“It will be tough. Just because they have lost a few games and they have had a change of management, we won’t be underestimating them.

“We will just focus on ourselves. We’ll make sure that we are organised and we’ll be ready for what they are going to throw at us.”