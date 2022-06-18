Chambers grabs late leveller as City miss chance to reclaim top spot

Cian Bargary's delightful opener could — and should — have been added to but Longford grab a share of spoils thanks to late header
Chambers grabs late leveller as City miss chance to reclaim top spot

You beauty: Cian Bargary grabbed a sensational opener for Cork City at Bishopsgate. File photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 21:46
John O'Shea

Longford Town 1-1 Cork City 

An entertaining contest saw Longford Town and Cork City share the spoils following this gripping League Of Ireland First Division clash at Bishopsgate.

It is a result which means John Caulfield's Galway United side end the weekend top of the table and one point ahead of Colin Healy’s City side.

Longford almost opened the scoring on the quarter of an hour mark, when a Sam Verdon shot was spilled by City goalkeeper David Harrington.

Moments later City went in front and in some style. Cian Bargary did well to create space with some neat footwork from 25 yards out, before unleashing a beauty of a strike to the right hand corner of the net.

Gary Cronin’s Longford outfit seeked to get back on level terms right away, with Cristian Magerusan shooting over with a well taken shot on 25 minutes, while Cian Murphy shot straight at Longford goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

The hosts thought they had scored on 35 minutes, but some heroic last ditch defending from City's Ally Gilchrist was to deny Verdon.

Cork almost had a second in the 54th minute when an Aaron Bolger strike from outside the box was saved.

Longford let City off the hook on the hour mark, when Magerusan was just unable to finish from close range from a Shane Elworthy cross.

Then moments later, City defender Josh Honohan was required to clear the ball off the line to deny a headed attempt from Verdon.

At the other end, the Rebel Army nearly got a second when Mark O’Mahony was played through by Matt Srbely, but Dennison saved well with his feet. A Bargary strike was kept out also by the Longford shot stopper.

However, Longford got the equaliser which their play fully deserved in the 86th minute, as Karl Chambers headed into the back of the net from a corner kick.

City will look to bounce back next week in the derby against Cobh Ramblers, while next for Longford is a clash against Wexford.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker(Mick McDonnell,72) , Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson; Ryan Graydon(Callum Warfield, 84) , Sam Verdon, Joe Power (Eric Molloy, 78) ; Cristian Magerusan(Karl Chambers).

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Häkkinen, Josh Honohan, Ally Gilchrist (Ronan Hurley, 35) , Kevin O’Connor, Kieran Coates, Aaron Bolger , Matt Srbely, Cian Bargary, Cian Murphy, Mark O’Mahony(Franco Umeh, 89).

Referee: Oliver Moran.

More in this section

Vincent Kompany File Photos Kompany has chosen a tricky task at Burnley on return to England
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Striker Nketiah agrees new long-term deal to stay with Arsenal
Cobh begin search for third manager in space of a year as Murphy departs Cobh begin search for third manager in space of a year as Murphy departs
Aidan Keena celebrates his goal 18/6/2022

Keena brace helps Sligo to comfortable derby win over Harps

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up