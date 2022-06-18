Chambers grabs late leveller as City miss chance to reclaim top spot

Longford Town 1-1 Cork City

An entertaining contest saw Longford Town and Cork City share the spoils following this gripping League Of Ireland First Division clash at Bishopsgate.

It is a result which means John Caulfield's Galway United side end the weekend top of the table and one point ahead of Colin Healy’s City side.

Longford almost opened the scoring on the quarter of an hour mark, when a Sam Verdon shot was spilled by City goalkeeper David Harrington.

Moments later City went in front and in some style. Cian Bargary did well to create space with some neat footwork from 25 yards out, before unleashing a beauty of a strike to the right hand corner of the net.

Gary Cronin’s Longford outfit seeked to get back on level terms right away, with Cristian Magerusan shooting over with a well taken shot on 25 minutes, while Cian Murphy shot straight at Longford goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

The hosts thought they had scored on 35 minutes, but some heroic last ditch defending from City's Ally Gilchrist was to deny Verdon.

Cork almost had a second in the 54th minute when an Aaron Bolger strike from outside the box was saved.

Longford let City off the hook on the hour mark, when Magerusan was just unable to finish from close range from a Shane Elworthy cross.

Then moments later, City defender Josh Honohan was required to clear the ball off the line to deny a headed attempt from Verdon.

At the other end, the Rebel Army nearly got a second when Mark O’Mahony was played through by Matt Srbely, but Dennison saved well with his feet. A Bargary strike was kept out also by the Longford shot stopper.

However, Longford got the equaliser which their play fully deserved in the 86th minute, as Karl Chambers headed into the back of the net from a corner kick.

City will look to bounce back next week in the derby against Cobh Ramblers, while next for Longford is a clash against Wexford.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker(Mick McDonnell,72) , Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Dean McMenamy, Aaron Robinson; Ryan Graydon(Callum Warfield, 84) , Sam Verdon, Joe Power (Eric Molloy, 78) ; Cristian Magerusan(Karl Chambers).

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Häkkinen, Josh Honohan, Ally Gilchrist (Ronan Hurley, 35) , Kevin O’Connor, Kieran Coates, Aaron Bolger , Matt Srbely, Cian Bargary, Cian Murphy, Mark O’Mahony(Franco Umeh, 89).

Referee: Oliver Moran.