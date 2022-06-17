Walsh and Hurley help Galway turn on the style to go top of table

Bray Wanderers 1 Galway United 5

Stephen Walsh and David Hurley scored for the third time against Bray in as many games this season as Galway went top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

United led 2-0 at the break at the Carlisle Grounds then weathered a Wanderers comeback before sealing the points late on.

Just 35 seconds had ticked by when the away team took the lead. Max Hemmings’ cross from the right saw Walsh peel off his marker to send a glancing header that went in off the upright.

They almost doubled the lead in the seventh minute. Edward McCarthy latched onto a poor back header to slot low past Michael Kelly. But the ball rolled wide of an open goal. It took a fine Conor Kearns save to push Conor Clifford’s 25-yard free round his upright.

But the Tribesmen did double that lead in the 23rd minute. David Hurley fed Walsh from the left flank. He then teed up the breaking Wilson Waweru to drive to the net from 15-yards from the right of the penalty area.

After half-time sub Conor Knight saw his header parried for a corner by Kearns, United pressed for a third after the interval. Killian Brouder’s 53rd minute header came back off the bar with Kelly pushing out Hurley’s free on the hour.

Yet the Seagulls pulled one back in the 64th minute. Paul Fox’s low centre was met by a Galway defender but rebounded off sub Darragh Lynch to the net.

Sub Karl Manahan sent a 68th minute just off target as Bray rallied. But the visitors restored their two-goal cushion with 17 minutes remaining through a fluke. Hemmings’ cross from the right sailed over Kelly and dropped to the far corner of the net.

They notched a fourth in the 80th minute. Kevin Knight appeared to be fouled by Manuel Dimas. The Spaniard squared for Walsh to lash to the net from 15-yards.

Having converted two penalties against the Wicklow side already this campaign, Hurley slotted in an 83rd minute spot-kick.

Bray Wanderers: Kelly; Blackbyrne, Hudson, Kevin Knight, Fox; Thompson (Conor Knight half time|), Clifford (Labutis 90), Levingston (Manahan half time), Dalton; Manley, Waters (McPhillips 79).

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; Hurley, McCormack, McCarthy (O’Keeffe 70), Waweru (Lomboto 70), Hurley; Manning (Dimas 57); Walsh.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).