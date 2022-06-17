Lynch wonder strike the difference as Treaty win at last 

Treaty United 2-1 Athlone Town

Jack Lynch’s long-range wonder strike proved to be the match winner for a Treaty United side desperate for win, having gone eight First Division games without a victory.

For Athlone, they were unable to build on last week’s maiden victory over Cobh Ramblers, with their slow start proving costly on Shannonside.

That fast start from Treaty put them in prime position for a first win in nearly two months. If Lynch’s strike was spontaneous, George’s opener was more closer to a training ground routine. Marc Ludden’s long-throw found the Dubliner who, eight yards out, glanced home efficiently.

Within two minutes, Treaty were ahead. A foul just inside the Athlone area was quickly taken by Lynch, who fired home superbly, weighting the 50-yard strike perfectly and catching Andrew Skerritt off guard.

Thomas Oluwa looked most threatening for the visitors all evening and got his reward on 20 minutes, chasing a long ball, he capitalised on indecision and finished first time beyond the onrushing Conor Winn from just outside the area.

The same player had a glorious opportunity to equalise early in the second half. He turned Daniel Dobbin’s corner on target from just inside the area, but Winn blocked with his legs. With the keeper on the ground, the attacker failed to find the target to the disbelief of manager Dermot Lennon.

There was further frustration for Athlone when captain Shane Barnes saw a wonderful volley cannon off the underside off the bar and away to safety with just 15 minutes to go.

Treaty United: Winn; Lynch © (Conroy 86), Guerins, Gorman, Ludden; Coustrain (Armshaw 57), McNamara, Devitt, Melody (Curran 57), Christopher; George (Keane 78).

Athlone Town: Skerritt; Duffy, Curtin, Van Geenen, Kelly; Dobbin (Irhue 86), Kelly, Connolly, Barnes (Edogun 78); Oluwa, Armstrong (Ryan 86).

Referee: Declan Toland