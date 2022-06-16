Canham confirmed as new FAI Director of Football as Morling returns to consult

The FAI have blended their two candidates for the Director of Football into one by appointing John Morling to act as a consultant to Marc Canham.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, Premier League staffer Canham was the preferred choice for the vacancy over Morling but the latter’s experience of the Irish game from his previous employment proved an asset they couldn’t do without.

The FAI had been minded to learn from the mistakes of their previous strategy of recruiting two Dutchmen, Wim Koevermans and Ruud Dokter, to the post of High Performance Director in succession from 2008. Chief executive Jonathan Hill had cited as key criteria “an understanding of the context of Irish football”.

Canham will join the FAI on August 1 from his current role as Director of Coaching with the Premier League in his native England.

According to the FAI statement, he is a highly motivated strategic leader with 21 years of experience from playing and coaching to management and senior strategic leadership roles in football.

During his nine years with the Premier League, he has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan which has led to an increase in the number and quality of home-grown players playing in the Premier League and seen the progression of young home-grown coaches at Academy and First Team level.

“I am really excited to take up this opportunity to work in partnership with everyone in Irish football to build on the excellent work by so many to date and to realise the FAI’s onward vision for the future of the game,” said Canham.

"Collaboration and teamwork are the key values of how I work and operate. I look forward to working closely with everyone within the Irish game, from Grassroots to collaborating with our international managers as we bring the FAI’s Strategy 2022-2025 to life and change football for the better for every man, woman, boy and girl who plays our game. With the right commitment to an open and consultative approach, together we can deliver on the strategy in a positive and transformational manner.

“I am, along with my family, thrilled to be moving to Ireland. Having Irish grandparents, I have always followed the fortunes of the Republic of Ireland international teams. I hope we can work collectively to bring many more exciting memories for all and to use football to inspire the nation and connect communities.”

Reporting to Hill, Canham will also review, set and deliver key technical and football development strategies in consultation with the key stakeholders within Irish football as per the overarching player-centric Football Development Strategy that is a key part of the FAI’s 2022-2025 Strategy and vision.

He will also develop and lead the new strategic direction of the FAI across Football for Women and lead the review of all aspects of current FAI football systems, approaches and programmes.

In his new role, Canham will also provide leadership, input and oversight of all aspects of Irish football including the wider issue of alignment of playing seasons, competition and League structures to include a review of what a revised Irish football ‘pyramid’ could look like in the future.

“The appointment of Marc Canham to our new Director of Football role is a really progressive decision and one we are very excited by,” said Hill. “Marc offers real experience in delivering change across complex football structures and stakeholders and we look forward to his leading such a process here as envisaged in our FAI Strategy 2022-2025. I trust his dynamic and all-inclusive approach will deliver across all levels of our game.”

In addition to this key appointment, the FAI announced Morling’s role as senior football consultant from next week. A former manager of the Republic of Ireland Under-15s, Under-16 and Under-17 Men’s teams and Player Development Manager with the FAI, Morling was most recently employed as Academy Manager at Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, a role he held for almost 10 years.

Utilising his knowledge of football in Ireland and his expertise in nurturing young talent, Morling will report into Canham and will provide support on young Irish player development in particular, in line with the FAI Strategy 2022-2025.

“I am really excited to be returning to the Football Association of Ireland in this consultancy role,” said Morling.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time with the Association previously and I know how exciting the future is for football at all levels of the game in Ireland as we strive to work together in a collaborative manner that will deliver the best opportunities for all players and coaches whatever their level of football. I am also looking forward to supporting Marc at such a crucial time for the game we all love.”

Hill said: “John’s broad knowledge of Irish football and his previous experience in the Association will be hugely beneficial to us but just as important is his experience in the development of young players at Brighton including several Irish players. Together with Marc’s leadership of a newly created Football Development strategy, John’s knowledge and ideas are going to be hugely beneficial to the successful delivery of this plan as we set new standards for our game at all levels.”